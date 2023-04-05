The Buffalo Bills moved another step closer to the finish line of their new football stadium with Tuesday’s news that the team, New York State, and Erie County have come to an agreement on a final stadium deal.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by breaking down the news that the deal has been agreed upon between the three parties and will now go to the legislature for a vote.
Bills, New York state, Erie County reach final stadium deal
It’s been a little more than a year since the memorandum of understanding was reached by the Bills, Erie County, and the state. This week the full agreement, including terms of the new 30-year lease to keep the Bills in Orchard Park, NY, was released to the public and the documents were filed with Erie County on Tuesday.
Now, the Erie County Legislature has 30 days to review the documents before deciding whether to sign off on the $1.54 billion project, the last steps the new stadium needs to proceed. Linked below are the particulars of the new stadium deal, including examination of why relocation is unlikely — but not impossible — during the duration of the lease.
- Bills, New York, Erie County reach final stadium deal; will go to Legislature for vote - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills finalize agreement on new stadium with state, county - newyorkupstate.com
- What’s next now that ‘the Bills deal is done’? - WGR 550
- Project documents completed for new Bills stadium in OP - WGR 550
- Three-party statement on completion of documents for the New Stadium Project - BuffaloBills.com
- Language in Bills stadium deal makes relocation unlikely for 30 years. But not impossible - Buffalo News
- Bills new stadium a private project that will play under many state, county rules - Buffalo News
- Read the lease: 30-year deal to keep Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park includes 17 documents - Buffalo News
- Deal allows for 6% surcharge on all purchases at new Bills stadium - Buffalo News
- 10 highlights of the final Buffalo Bills stadium deal - Buffalo News
- Why it’s taken so long to get a Bills stadium deal signed and the next steps for approval - Buffalo News
Diving into the mock NFL Drafts
As the NFL Draft gets closer, catch up on the latest assorted mock drafts to see which direction the Bills could go with pick No. 27 in the first round. Among the draft experts, many think the Bills could select a wide receiver in the first round. Plus, could Buffalo select linebacker Tremaine Edmunds’ successor in the draft?
- Mock Draft 6.0: WRs are popular pick for Buffalo Bills in latest roundup - newyorkupstate.com
- Mock Draft Watch 6.0: Who the Experts Have the Bills Selecting In Round 1 - BuffaloBills.com
- 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Picks for all 31 first-round selections - WGR 550
- Can the Bills find Tremaine Edmunds’ replacement in NFL Draft? Assessing possible LB targets - The Athletic (subscription required)
- NFL insider links Buffalo Bills to one of draft’s top linebackers - newyorkupstate.com
- Buffalo Bills 2023 NFL Draft picks finalized - BuffaloBills.com
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- “Significant step” cleared towards construction of Buffalo Bills’ new stadium - Buffalo Rumblings
- Jim Kelly believes Buffalo Bills need a “star running back” for Josh Allen - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane hopeful Josh Allen can limit signature physicality - Buffalo Rumblings
- 2023 NFL Draft: Mocking Day 2 perfection for the Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills’ Josh Allen makes appearance during 2023 Masters at Augusta National - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills roasted by SB Nation national podcast for lack free-agency action - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...