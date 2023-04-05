Quentin Johnston would be massive handful as Buffalo Bills’ WR2

Much discussion this offseason surrounding the Buffalo Bills is that the offense needs a more reliable wide receiver two option for the 2023 NFL season. Thrust into that role last season, wide receiver Gabe Davis appeared to struggle at times adapting to the position, mostly evidenced in his high rate of drops.

So it’s quite possible the Bills will look to the 2023 NFL Draft to find someone better suited to play the Robin to wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ Batman. Davis doesn’t necessarily lack the prototypical qualities usually sought in a WR2 — size and the ability to win on the outside. But there may be questions about his ability to handle the full load of a WR2 route tree.

Quentin Johnston out of TCU could represent the type of WR2 with the traits necessary to excel on the outside in Buffalo’s offense. Let’s take a look at some tape of Johnston’s talent!

Quentin Johnston can convert tight-coverage catches

One of the most important traits for an outside receiver is down-the-field ability. Can they make contested catches downfield? Here, Johnston ran down the field and made a tight-coverage catch for the touchdown. What makes this catch so impressive is the defender was right on Johnston, who was also fighting the out-of-bounds line. These are the type of plays that can swing the balance of a game.

Johnston brings YAC ability

Johnston lined up in the slot pre-snap for this play. At the snap, Johnson went right across the field and caught the pass in stride — shifting up the field and avoiding the defender’s tackle. Johnston then showed off his speed while running away from the entire Michigan defense for the touchdown.

Johnston shows his elusiveness and tenacity running behind LOS

In today’s game of football, more and more receivers are used in NFL backfields like San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel. At the snap, Johnston motioned across and received the ball on a reverse. As Johnston moved upfield, he made a defender miss then continued to run through contact.

In summary

Quentin Johnston is a physical specimen at receiver, standing 6’3” and 216 pounds. He reminds some of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown. The TCU product represents the archetype of what teams are looking for in receivers now these days. What do you think — is Quentin Johnston the receiver the Buffalo Bills need?