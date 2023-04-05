QB Josh Allen became “the guy” at what point, Bills Mafia?

Every now and then, we have to sit back and appreciate the all-encompassing talent of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Things appeared bleak for ages with the Bills going through quarterbacks as quickly as a someone tossing penny after penny into a wishing well. No matter where they looked or who they entrusted, the organization just couldn’t find its franchise signal caller, regime after stalled regime.

As we know, that all changed when general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott took a chance on a lightning rod of a prospect out of Wyoming whose numerous questions as an NFL quarterback were overshadowed by massive potential. The rest is history. Since Allen arrived in Orchard Park, NY, Buffalo has won three straight division titles while trying to break through the Super Bowl ceiling. Josh Allen is now firmly the guy — the team’s franchise quarterback.

Ajay Cybulski of Cover1 asked an interesting question on Twitter this week, wondering which game during Allen’s NFL career became the point when “you realize(d) that #Bills QB Josh Allen would be the guy?”

During Allen’s rookie season in 2018, his first road start came against the Minnesota Vikings — with the Bills as 17-point underdogs. Allen powered the Bills to an impressive 27-6 victory and, of course, this was the game where he hurdled linebacker Anthony Barr, showing off his elite athleticism. This certainly gave Bills Mafia hope, but he was still a rookie who had a lot of ups and downs throughout the season. Against those Vikings, Allen finished 15-of-22 for 196 yards and a touchdown.

The following year, Allen was able to show his greatness for the first time on a national stage when the Bills faced the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. He was in complete control of the game, going 19-of-24 for 231 yards and a touchdown. Fans will always remember that powerful quarterback sneak Allen did where he fumbled but regained control to get the first down. Allen showed that the bright lights weren’t too bright for him and that Buffalo had a guy they could rely on to win the big games.

If perhaps that game didn’t convince you, then let’s jump ahead to 2020 when, against the Seattle Seahawks, Allen sent the city of Buffalo into a frenzy. At home, Allen dominated the Russel Wilson-led Seahawks by passing for 415 yards with three touchdowns. Allen had everything cooking in that game and the 415 yards ranks among the most for total passing yards in a game during his career.

As for me, I go with a different game that isn’t often discussed. In 2019 there was a lot of hype in Buffalo when the team started 3-0 and the New England Patriots were coming to town. Allen was the talk of the town, leading the Bills to three come-from-behind victories to start the season and it appeared to be a changing of the guard in the AFC East. However, Allen started the game with an interception, a three-and-out that resulted in a blocked punt for a touchdown, then finally another interception. Many fans started to think that we were back to the same old Bills, but then something changed at halftime. Allen came out of halftime and led the Bills on a 75-yard touchdown drive. To me it showed that he had the mental toughness to bounce back after a rough start and convinced me to ride or die with Allen as QB1. He didn’t have a chance to finish that game, after suffering a concussion.

