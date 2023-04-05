Today on the Buffalo Rumblings cast network, 4/5/2023: More NFL Pre-Draft Coverage

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast and podcast network has you covered every day! We have something for all of you. Be sure to tune in to get all the offseason Buffalo Bills content you know you need!

Jamie D & Big Newt Podcast (Every other Wednesday at 12 p.m. EDT)

NFL Draft talk is heating up as the annual selection process is only a couple of weeks away. The Buffalo Bills go into the draft with six picks, including the number 27 overall. But will the team select players who will have an impact this season?

After hitting a home run with the selection of quarterback Josh Allen, fan have been begun to look at the players selected by GM Brandon Bean with a critical eye. With questionable selections like defensive ends A.J. Epenesa and Boogie Basham who have struggled to get playing time, and trades that have cost extra draft picks, like the one for Cody Ford, there’s clearly some room for improvement.

Hosts Jamie D’Amico and big Chris Newton discuss the strategies they believe the Bills should take into account in order to make the 2023 NFL Draft a success. For example, they answer questions about positional value, trading back, and addressing positions of need, such as middle linebacker.

Jamie D & Big Newt Podcast is on all Buffalo Rumblings podcast platforms.

Follow them on Twitter @TheJamieDamico & @Big_Newt!

The Chop Up with JSpencetheKing, Sterling Furrowh, & Antwan (Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT)

The Chop Up crew is back and the anticipation for the NFL Draft is growing. The guys get you up to date on all the rumors around the NFL and catch you up with all the latest news and happenings around the league.

The Chop Up is on all Buffalo Rumblings social media, vidcast, and podcast platforms.

Follow them on Twitter: @FurrowhSterling, @JSpenceTheKing, & @antwanstaley!

Stay locked in for more shows and content coming to you this week!

While we’ve embedded the live video feeds here, if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch it here, but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Join us, then subscribe so you don’t miss another show!

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast network is sponsored by Picasso’s Pizza. Picasso’s: we are Buffalo pizza. Shipping local and nationwide. Order online at picassospizza.net.

Watch all Buffalo Rumblings vidcast shows live from YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Twitch. Be sure to subscribe to our page through each platform linked below so you’re always up to date on all things Buffalo Bills!

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, BFLO Late Night, Code of Conduct, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D and Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Leading the Charge, Off Tackle with John Fina, Three Man Rush, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, and Circling the Wagons.

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or the phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.