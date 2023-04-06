In three weeks, the NFL’s annual draft will take place in Kansas City, MO, and the Buffalo Bills possess six selections, including the 27th overall pick in the first round.
While general manager Brandon Beane has shown a willingness to wheel and deal when it comes to Buffalo’s draft picks, in today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks, we start off by analyzing who the mock draft experts feel the Bills will draft at pick No. 27.
Fun with mock drafts
Take a look at the most recent mock drafts to see who the draft pundits think will wind up in Buffalo, including why Jordan Addison and other wide receivers seem to be a popular option for the Bills at the end of the first round. Plus, a potential trade the Bills could make to move up in the first round, and get to know Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright, who came to Buffalo on a top-30 visit.
- Mock Draft Watch 6.0: Who the Experts Have the Bills Selecting In Round 1 - BuffaloBills.com
- Mock Draft 6.0: WRs are popular pick for Buffalo Bills in latest roundup - newyorkupstate.com
- Receiver Jordan Addison available for Bills at No. 27? One analyst thinks so - Buffalo News
- Who should Bills take in NFL Draft? Updated expert picks and analysis - Democrat & Chronicle
- 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Picks for all 31 first-round selections - WGR 550
- 2023 NFL Draft: Five Round 1 trades that would make sense - NFL.com
- Source: Buffalo Bills to host Tennessee OT Darnell Wright on top-30 visit - newyorkupstate.com
- What’s a Top 30 visit for NFL draft prospects? What’s allowed? What do they say about Bills’ plans? - Buffalo News
What is the state of the AFC East after free agency?
A look at each AFC East team’s outlook following the initial wave of free agency and where the Bills rank among their divisional rivals. Plus, whether Buffalo will exceed its preseason win total of 10.5, discuss how Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde and the Bills’ veteran-laden secondary can help ease Buffalo’s defensive transition this year, and more!
- The state of the AFC East post-free agency — and where the Bills fit in - BuffaloBills.com
- Buffalo Bills projected at 10.5 wins. We debate taking the over vs. the under - Buffalo News
- Graham: Bills defense can survive transition with secondary leading the way - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Bills’ free agent signings show close watch on compensatory pick formula - Buffalo News
Even more Bills news and notes
We hear from safety Damar Hamlin on the remarkable progress he has made since suffering an on-field cardiac arrest incident, find out which former NFL MVP would like to serve as Josh Allen’s backup, identify the top free agents for next offseason, and more!
- Bills safety Damar Hamlin marks three months since incident: ‘Thankful to be here’ - Buffalo News
- Former NFL MVP open to backing up Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen - newyorkupstate.com
- NFL free-agency 2024 rankings: Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Nick Bosa lead top 30 - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Documents reveal more about sales and marketing of seat licenses for new Bills stadium - Buffalo News
