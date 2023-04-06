In three weeks, the NFL’s annual draft will take place in Kansas City, MO, and the Buffalo Bills possess six selections, including the 27th overall pick in the first round.

While general manager Brandon Beane has shown a willingness to wheel and deal when it comes to Buffalo’s draft picks, in today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks, we start off by analyzing who the mock draft experts feel the Bills will draft at pick No. 27.

Fun with mock drafts

Take a look at the most recent mock drafts to see who the draft pundits think will wind up in Buffalo, including why Jordan Addison and other wide receivers seem to be a popular option for the Bills at the end of the first round. Plus, a potential trade the Bills could make to move up in the first round, and get to know Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright, who came to Buffalo on a top-30 visit.

What is the state of the AFC East after free agency?

A look at each AFC East team’s outlook following the initial wave of free agency and where the Bills rank among their divisional rivals. Plus, whether Buffalo will exceed its preseason win total of 10.5, discuss how Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde and the Bills’ veteran-laden secondary can help ease Buffalo’s defensive transition this year, and more!

Even more Bills news and notes

We hear from safety Damar Hamlin on the remarkable progress he has made since suffering an on-field cardiac arrest incident, find out which former NFL MVP would like to serve as Josh Allen’s backup, identify the top free agents for next offseason, and more!

