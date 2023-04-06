Today on the Buffalo Rumblings cast networks, 4/6/2023

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast and podcast network has you covered every day! We have something for all of you. Be sure to tune in to get all the offseason Buffalo Bills content you know you need!

The Bruce Exclusive Podcast (Thursday at 12:01 a.m. EDT)

On this episode of “The Bruce Exclusive,” Bruce tells a story about a family nickname of his, chats quarterbacks being clutch, and dives into the team-building aspects of taking linebacker Jack Campbell at pick 27 in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Bruce Exclusive is on all Buffalo Rumblings podcast platforms. Every week on “The Bruce Exclusive,” Bruce dives into the narratives of the week around the NFL and the Buffalo Bills while combining zany metaphors, metric research, and even a few life lessons into a podcast like no other.

Follow Bruce on Twitter @BruceExclusive!

The Mafia Cast (Thursday at 7:30 p.m. EDT)

With free agency at a snail’s pace now, it’s time for The Mafia Cast mock draft 2.0. Will Jack Campbell be the selection, how about one of the offensive linemen or perhaps a wide receiver... maybe a tight end?

The Mafia Cast is on all Buffalo Rumblings social media and vidcast platforms.

Follow Papa Ron @RonnieEastham and Casey @skeeds24!

Line 2 Gain (Thursday at 9 p.m. EDT)

Join the “Big O” Jerry Ostroski and Sara Larson as they recap some of the week’s biggest headlines, NFL and Bills News. Plus, we have more questions from Facebook and Twitter! Mock draft season... who we taking at 27?

The Line 2 Gain show airs live on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. EDT through training camp. If you miss us live on YouTube, make sure to head over to your favorite podcast platform, Spotify, ApplePodcast, GooglePlay, iHeartRadio, etc to listen in any time after the live stream.

Line 2 Gain is on all Buffalo Rumblings social media, vidcast, and podcast platforms.

Follow @Ostroski_BigO, @sara_larson, @Line_2_Gain!

