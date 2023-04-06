Buffalo Bills hosting OT Darnell Wright on top-30 pre-draft visit

The Buffalo Bills and general manager Brandon Beane have just three weeks left before their hard work is put to the test on the opening night of the 2023 NFL Draft. Part of that work entails traveling to get an up-close look at certain prospects during their pro days. Such was the case with Beane and the scouting department when they were in attendance at offensive tackle Darnell Wright’s pro day in Tennessee.

It would appear that the Bills’ brass liked what they saw from the 6’5”, 333-pound Wright, and he will now reported pay an official top-30 visit to One Bills Drive. Wright is the first confirmed official top-30 visit for Buffalo during this draft cycle, per a tweet and article by Ryan Talbot of Syracuse.com and NYUp.com.

We now know that Wright’s top-30 with the #Bills is in the near future. https://t.co/lnXPRSM4qX https://t.co/qhB5QFRsaM — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) April 6, 2023

As an NFL Draft prospect, Wright has shot up the boards in recent weeks. Ahead of the 2022 college season, he was considered a sleeper — someone a team might find in the later rounds this coming April. Now, Wright’s name is often included in first-round discussions. Some analysts have compared Darnell Wright to players such as Jason Peters and D. J. Fluker.

Darnell Wright's closest athletic comp is Jason Peters, and it's fairly uncanny. Both had similar size, both had top tier speed for tackles, and they tested identically for expl drills. Wright has yet to test in agilities, waiting for his pro day. #RAShttps://t.co/KkIZHDrEBE pic.twitter.com/B3LFdxOaHv — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 22, 2023

Wright carried a “five-star pedigree and (was) a top-five overall recruit coming out of high school in 2019,” per his draft profile at Pro Football Network. The 2022 season did much to help Wright’s draft stock, with him earning first-team All-SEC honors playing right tackle for Tennessee. As a collegiate football player, Wright made 42 starts and didn’t give up a sack in 19 straight games to end his career with the Tennessee Volunteers. He brings a vast amount of ability as a right tackle in pass protection, but needs improvement as a run blocker.

The Buffalo Bills could find that Darnell Wright fits the Bills well if they stay put at pick 27 in Round 1 of the NFL Draft. Many consider him among the draft’s best prospects at offensive tackle and see him as a prototypical starting right tackle as a pro. While One Bills Drive has immense faith in current starting right tackle Spencer Brown, they could find that drafting Wright’s combination of dominating size and power is just too good an opportunity to pass by if he’s available.

Darnell Wright NFL Draft scouting reports