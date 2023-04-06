Buffalo Bills hosted WR Tank Dell for official top-30 pre-draft visit

The Buffalo Bills’ list of top-30 pre-draft visitors is slowly beginning to trickle out with just three weeks to go until Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft. Earlier, we reported that offensive tackle Darnell Wright is set to visit One Bills Drive on an official pre-draft visit, and now we have confirmation that wide receiver Nathaniel “Tank” Dell was recently in town meeting with the team.

Ryan Fowler, NFL/CRB analyst with The Draft Network, was first to report the official visit.

The Bills hosted Houston WR Tank Dell on a Top 30 visit, per source.



Impressive wideout that was dominant down at the Senior Bowl. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 20, 2023

General manager Brandon Beane has made a point to address most of the team’s biggest areas of weakness — offensive line and wide receiver — through free agency. To this point, the team has signed linemen Connor McGovern and David Edwards, plus receivers Trent Sherfield and Deonte Harty.

At just 5’8” and 165 pounds, Tank Dell profiles similarly to Deonte Harty (5’6”, 170 pounds) as a diminutive, explosive receiving threat. It would appear that the Bills are looking to add a very specific type of receiver (think “x-factor”) given the release of Isaiah McKenzie and signing of Harty preceding the confirmed visit by Dell.

Dell’s final two seasons with Houston were electric, and he posted better than 1,300 receiving yards in both 2021 and 2022.

2021: 90 receptions, 1,329 receiving yards (14.8 yards per reception), 12 receiving TDs

2022: 109 receptions, 1,398 yards (12.8 yards per reception), 17 TDs

His 2021 season earned Dell first-team all-conference accolades (ACC), while his 2022 season brought Dell third-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-AAC selection honors.

While lack of size is always a concern for any NFL player, make no mistake about Dell — he’s a game-breaking playmaker anywhere he lines up on the football field. Dell ran a 4.49-second 40-yard dash, and a 1.49-second 10-yard split at the NFL Scouting Combine. He profiles as a slot receiver in a spread offense at the next level, but Dell does bring ability as an outside receiver, despite his size. What Dell will excel at in the NFL is taking the top off of defenses, though contested-catch scenarios will be a huge hurdle for him against larger, physical defensive backs and linebackers.

Tank Dell NFL Draft scouting reports