 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jordan Phillips officially signs one-year deal with Buffalo Bills

Phillips’ return to the Buffalo Bills for the 2023 NFL season is official

By Matt Byham
/ new
Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Signed, sealed, delivered, he’s back! News broke at the end of March that defensive tackle Jordan Phillips was set to return to the Buffalo Bills on a one-year, $3 million contract. Late Thursday afternoon, nearly a week later, Chris Brown and the team’s official Twitter page let us know that Phillips was officially a Bill for the coming season.

The 6’6”, 341-pound productive ball of energy with an infectious spirit and massive personality isn’t going anywhere, any time soon.

As we previously reported here at Buffalo Rumblings, Phillips has the potential to earn up to $4.6 million per a tweet by Alaina Getzenberg who sites sources on the matter.

Upon his return to the Bills, Phillips stated how happy he was to be back with the team and within the community.

Phillips clearly wanted to remain with the Bills, and he’s stated the importance of how much the team and community means to him above all else. Phillips’ 2022 season was likely frustrating for him due to injury, and he underwent offseason surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff injury suffered during the regular season. Now, Phillips will hit the field ready to leave his 2022 setbacks in the dust with hopes of turning in a productive 2023 campaign as a member of the Buffalo Bills’ defensive line.

In This Stream

Buffalo Bills 2023 offseason tracker: roster analysis, salary cap, free agency, & the draft

View all 70 stories

More From Buffalo Rumblings

Loading comments...