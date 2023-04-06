Jordan Phillips officially signs one-year deal with Buffalo Bills

Signed, sealed, delivered, he’s back! News broke at the end of March that defensive tackle Jordan Phillips was set to return to the Buffalo Bills on a one-year, $3 million contract. Late Thursday afternoon, nearly a week later, Chris Brown and the team’s official Twitter page let us know that Phillips was officially a Bill for the coming season.

The 6’6”, 341-pound productive ball of energy with an infectious spirit and massive personality isn’t going anywhere, any time soon.

Official: the #Bills have re-signed DT Jordan Phillips to a 1-yr contract. — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownBills) April 6, 2023

We’ve re-signed Jordan Phillips to a one-year deal: https://t.co/fo4sUR5qkL pic.twitter.com/k8jdbLRiPY — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 6, 2023

As we previously reported here at Buffalo Rumblings, Phillips has the potential to earn up to $4.6 million per a tweet by Alaina Getzenberg who sites sources on the matter.

The Bills are re-signing defensive tackle Jordan Phillips on a one-year deal worth up to $4.6 million, per source. Phillips was in for a visit earlier this week. @MySportsUpdate first to report the signing. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) March 29, 2023

Upon his return to the Bills, Phillips stated how happy he was to be back with the team and within the community.

Phillips clearly wanted to remain with the Bills, and he’s stated the importance of how much the team and community means to him above all else. Phillips’ 2022 season was likely frustrating for him due to injury, and he underwent offseason surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff injury suffered during the regular season. Now, Phillips will hit the field ready to leave his 2022 setbacks in the dust with hopes of turning in a productive 2023 campaign as a member of the Buffalo Bills’ defensive line.