It’s official! On Thursday, the Buffalo Bills announced they had re-signed defensive tackle Jordan Phillips on a one-year, $3 million contract. Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with the news that the Bills are bringing back a familiar face, Phillips, for a second one-year contract.
Bills bringing back DT Jordan Phillips
Phillips is returning to the Bills for a second consecutive season, a logical move for both sides after Phillips expressed a strong desire to re-sign with Buffalo earlier in the offseason. Phillips has had two separate stints with the Bills over his eight-year NFL career. Despite battling injuries during the 2022 season, Phillips recorded 20 tackles (three for a loss) with 1.5 sacks and six quarterback hits in 12 games.
DE Boogie Basham knows the pressure is on this year
The 25-year-old pass rusher is coming off a disappointing sophomore season. As he enters his third season with the Bills, hear how Basham plans on relying on his power to enjoy a breakout 2023 campaign.
Even more Bills news and notes
The potential wide receiver targets the Bills could go after starting in the second round, more NFL mock drafts, a few sneaky draft fits for Buffalo, and a discussion about potentially trading away defensive tackle Ed Oliver.
