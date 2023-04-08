Buffalo Bills planning on St. John Fisher College for 2023 training camp

The Buffalo Bills will be back Rochester, NY at St. John Fisher College for training camp starting July 2023. General manager Brandon Beane indirectly hinted at the team’s return to Fisher this summer when he met with the media during the NFL Scouting Combine.

WROC-TV Sports Director Thad Brown shared the news on Twitter that One Bills Drive is planning to once again take up residency at the University, per multiple sources.

According to multiple sources, #Bills plan on having training camp at St. John Fisher again for 2023.



This plan is only for this year and does not represent a long term commitment.



But at least for this summer, Rochester should expect to see the team up close and in person. pic.twitter.com/Kzl7jsdNPI — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) April 6, 2023

While Brown’s tweet mentions that no long-term commitment has been made to this point, and that the planned return is for this coming summer only, it represents a bit of optimism that the Buffalo Bills will continue to find favor with holding camp in Rochester in the future.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were rumors that without an extension in place, the team was likely heading toward a training camp model somewhere other than Pittsford, NY. That came to pass when the pandemic caused the team to shift all training camp efforts to ADPRO Sports Training Center in Orchard Park, NY for two summers in 2020 and 2021.

Last summer the Bills returned to Fisher and a more typical training camp set up, while limiting the amount of tickets available to the public for each practice. It remains to be seen how ticket distribution will be handled this summer, but if last year’s process is any indication, it would make sense to plan your time and availability accordingly to secure (what should continue to be free) tickets.