Buffalo Bills sign veteran running back Latavius Murray to one-year deal

The Buffalo Bills and veteran running back Latavius Murray have a agreed to a one-year contract. The team announced the deal earlier today. Terms of the contract have yet to be disclosed.

Murray, 33, split time last season between the Denver Broncos and the New Orleans Saints. In 13 games, he carried the ball 171 times for 760 yards and six touchdowns. He added 27 receptions for 132 yards receiving.

At 6’3” and 230 lbs., Murray is easily the biggest running back on the roster, even eclipsing fellow 2023 free agent addition Damien Harris in that regard. Harris is 5’11” and 213 lbs., though he plays much bigger than that. Murray and Harris each complement James Cook and Nyheim Hines quite well, as the latter two rely much more on their open-field speed and elusiveness in making plays.

Murray is the second running back added by the team since the NFL Draft concluded, though he is the first to sign with the team officially. The Bills reportedly plan to sign former Fresno State running back Jordan Mims as a UDFA.