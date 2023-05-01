Today on the Buffalo Rumblings cast network, 5/1/2023: Post draft coverage

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast and podcast network has you covered every day! We have something for all of you. Be sure to tune in to get all the offseason Buffalo Bills content you know you need!

Circling the Wagons Podcast with Nate, Jon, and Mike (Monday at 8 a.m. EDT)

In this episode, we give our thoughts on the Buffalo Bills 2023 NFL Draft Class. We already discussed Dalton Kincaid in a previous episode, so we give overall thoughts on Day 2 and Day 3 of the draft, our favorite picks overall, our least favorite picks, and the most surprising picks to us.

Then, we discuss each pick, where we could see a path to them to make the roster or start, how Beane traded up once and traded back 3 times in this draft, how many picks we could potentially have in 2024 (or have more ammo for a trade for Deandre Hopkins?), and much more!

Circling the Wagons is on all Buffalo Rumblings podcast platforms.

Follow them on Twitter @CTWPod!

Billieve Podcast (Monday at 12 p.m. EDT)

The NFL Draft has come and gone, with the Buffalo Bills picking up six players in the draft: tight end Dalton Kincaid (No. 25), G O’Cyrus Torrence (No. 59), LB Dorian Williams (No. 91), WR Justin Shorter (No. 150), G Nick Broeker (No. 230), and CB Alex Austin (No. 252). On this week’s Billieve Podcast, host John Boccacino examines Buffalo’s draft and analyzes the potential impact of this six-person draft class.

Boccacino also discusses the picks he liked, including adding Kincaid, an exciting playmaker and arguably the best pass catcher in the draft, and beefing up the interior of the offensive line, and the pick he didn’t like (reaching too early on Williams).

Billieve is on all Buffalo Rumblings podcast platforms.

Follow them on Twitter @johnboccacino & @TheJamieDamico!

Overreaction (Monday at 8 p.m. EDT)

The Buffalo Bills 2023 Draft is in the books, and we have some exciting new players headed to One Bills Drive for the 2023 season and beyond. Join Joe and special guest, former BILLS offensive lineman, Jerry Ostroski, as they bring you a special Post Draft Overreaction Podcast.

The Overreaction Podcast Show with Joe Miller is on all Buffalo Rumblings social media, vidcast, and podcast platforms.

Follow Joe Miller @joemillerwired on Twitter.

Stay locked in for more shows and content coming to you every day this week!

While we’ve embedded the live video feeds here, if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch it here, but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Join us, then subscribe so you don’t miss another show!

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast network is sponsored by Picasso’s Pizza. Picasso’s: we are Buffalo pizza. Shipping local and nationwide. Order online at picassospizza.net.

Watch all Buffalo Rumblings vidcast shows live from YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Twitch. Be sure to subscribe to our page through each platform linked below so you’re always up to date on all things Buffalo Bills!

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, BFLO Late Night, Code of Conduct, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D and Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Leading the Charge, Off Tackle with John Fina, Three Man Rush, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, and Circling the Wagons.

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or the phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.