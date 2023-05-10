The Buffalo Bills are heading across the pond to London for the first time since 2015, and on Wednesday, the news broke that the Bills would be “hosting” the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Week 5 clash on October 8.

Bills to ‘host’ Jaguars in London

The Bills will be heading back to London for the first time in eight seasons to tangle with the Jaguars in a matchup of two of last year’s AFC playoff teams. The scene in London is sure to be different from the last time these two teams squared off in the United Kingdom, as the 2015 contest was a sloppy affair between teams that missed out on the playoffs.

Former Bill Matt Araiza wasn’t present at alleged gang rape

In December, prosecutors in San Diego said that Matt Araiza, the former Bills punter, would not face criminal charges after he was accused in a civil suit of participating in the gang rape of an intoxicated 17-year-old girl in 2021. Earlier this week, it came out that the charges were dropped in part because Araiza had departed the party before the alleged gang rape occurred.

