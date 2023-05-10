The Buffalo Bills are heading across the pond to London for the first time since 2015, and on Wednesday, the news broke that the Bills would be “hosting” the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Week 5 clash on October 8.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with thoughts on the Bills-Jaguars showdown in London, a rematch of Buffalo’s only previous appearance in London.
Bills to ‘host’ Jaguars in London
The Bills will be heading back to London for the first time in eight seasons to tangle with the Jaguars in a matchup of two of last year’s AFC playoff teams. The scene in London is sure to be different from the last time these two teams squared off in the United Kingdom, as the 2015 contest was a sloppy affair between teams that missed out on the playoffs.
- Buffalo Bills to ‘host’ Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Oct. 8 - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills’ London game details released: See date, time, ticket info, more - newyorkupstate.com
- NFL reveals international slate: Jaguars get 2 games in London, Chiefs vs. Dolphins in Germany - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Bills to play Week 5 in London against Jaguars - WGR 550
- Bills 2023 schedule leaks and release tracker: Buffalo to play Jaguars in London, Week 5 - Democrat & Chronicle
- For London-bound Buffalo Bills fans, the planning is about to begin in earnest - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills to play Jacksonville Jaguars in London - BuffaloBills.com
- Jaguars first to play twice overseas as NFL releases international slate - ESPN
Even more Bills news and notes
Continued 53-man roster projections, which undrafted rookie free agents have the best shot at making the 53-man roster, plus learn about the note safety Damar Hamlin penned to his teammates about his comeback attempt, and more!
- Bills 53-man roster projection: Who makes the cut as offseason workouts approach? - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Which Bills undrafted free agent additions have best chance to make the 53-man roster? -Buffalo News
- Damar Hamlin gives gifts to Bills teammates and says, ‘You have a brother for life in me’ -Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin pens note to teammates ahead of comeback. Here’s what it said - newyorkupstate.com
- Rookie guard Nick Broeker’s ties to Buffalo Bills include a connection to legendary Billy Shaw - Buffalo News
Former Bill Matt Araiza wasn’t present at alleged gang rape
In December, prosecutors in San Diego said that Matt Araiza, the former Bills punter, would not face criminal charges after he was accused in a civil suit of participating in the gang rape of an intoxicated 17-year-old girl in 2021. Earlier this week, it came out that the charges were dropped in part because Araiza had departed the party before the alleged gang rape occurred.
- Report: Prosecutors say ex-Bills punter Matt Araiza had left party before reported gang rape - Buffalo News
- Ex-Bills punter Matt Araiza wasn’t present at alleged gang rape, prosecutors say - newyorkupstate.com
- Report: Araiza not present at time of alleged gang rape - WGR 550
- Witness says Matt Araiza wasn’t present at time of alleged rape - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
- Former Bills punter Matt Araiza was not present at time of alleged gang rape, prosecutors say - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Former Bills punter Matt Araiza says he’s ‘deeply gratified’ by prosecutors’ finding - Buffalo News
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills face Jacksonville Jaguars in London for Week 5 of 2023 NFL Season - Buffalo Rumblings
- Where do Buffalo Bills’ WRs rank heading into 2023 NFL season? - Buffalo Rumblings
- Will the Buffalo Bills be featured in the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game? - Buffalo Rumblings
- Quick scouting reports on Buffalo Bills’ 2023 UDFA signings - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...