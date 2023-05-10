Buffalo Bills face Jacksonville Jaguars in London for Week 5 of 2023 NFL Season

The Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars will square off across the pond in London, England during the 2023 NFL season, per an senior NFL insider Adam Schefter. The matchup will take place October 8 at 9:30 a.m. EDT (2:30 p.m. local time) in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Fans will be able to watch the game on NFL Network. The Week 5 showdown will serve as a home game for Buffalo.

This is the first of the Bills schedule dominoes to drop. We knew the Buffalo Bills would play in London this coming season — today’s news officially confirms what many expected.

This will be the first international game the Bills have played during head coach Sean McDermott’s tenure with the team. Buffalo last faced Jacksonville in London during the 2015 season. In that game, quarterback EJ Manuel threw four first-half interceptions before nearly leading the Bills back to victory with a 25-point fourth quarter. Blake Bortles and the Jaguars ultimately won, 34-31, in Wembley Stadium against Buffalo.

The Jacksonville Jaguars become the first NFL team to play in London back to back weeks. In Week 4, the Jaguars “host” the Atlanta Falcons before their road date with the Bills in Week 5. In an interesting twist, Buffalo may be a “home team” faced with adapting to the time change and jet lag in playing a “road team” in Jacksonville that will have arrived in London the prior week.

The NFL’s other international games include the Baltimore Ravens versus the Tennessee Titans in London on October 15. Additionally, the NFL will then bring its brand back to Germany with the Miami Dolphins taking on the Kansas City Chiefs on November 5, before wrapping up with the Indianapolis Colts against the New England Patriots on November 12.

Bills Mafia, do you plan on making the long trip across international waters to cheer on your team?