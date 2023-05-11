Buffalo Bills 2023 schedule release rumor tracker

The NFL’s annual schedule release won’t officially happen until 8:00 PM Eastern on Thursday night, but that’s not going to stop us from trying to get an early peek at when and where the Buffalo Bills will be playing in 2023.

The Bills’ first official game was announced on Wednesday; the Bills will be hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 5. More official announcements are expected to trickle in Thursday morning on network TV shows.

Which road trip are you most looking forward to? How many nationally televised and primetime games will the Bills play? Which networks will the team be on? There is so much intrigue and we’re getting to the bottom of it here today.

Below, we list the 2023 Bills opponents and a week-by-week elimination tracker for when Bills’ opponents are taken off the board for a particular week. Follow along with us in the comments.

2023 Buffalo Bills opponents

Away Games

Home Games

The bye week will be some time between Week 6 and Week 14, and while it’s likely to be after the London trip, it’s not a certainty.

Week 1 rumors

Official: The Bills will play in New Jersey against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football

Week 2 rumors

Bills to host Las Vegas Raiders

Week 3 rumors

Bills to travel to Maryland to face Washington Commanders

Week 4 rumors

Bills to host Miami Dolphins

Week 5 rumors

Official: The Bills will host the Jaguars in London

Week 6 rumors

Official: Bills will welcome Brian Daboll back to WNY as they host New York Giants

Week 7 rumors

Official: Bills head to Foxborough, MA to face the New England Patriots

Week 8 rumors

Bills to host Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 9 rumors

Bills head to Ohio to face the Cincinnati Bengals

What’s the weather like in Cincinnati….in early November…at night? Just wondering. — Sal Capaccio (@SalSports) May 10, 2023

Week 10 rumors

Bills to host Denver Broncos

Week 11 rumors

Bills to host New York Jets

Week 12 rumors

Official: Bills will play on the road against Philadelphia Eagles

Week 13 rumors

Bye Week

Week 14 rumors

Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 15 rumors

Bills to host Dallas Cowboys

Week 16 rumors

Bills to head out west to face Los Angeles Chargers

Week 17 rumors

Official: Bills host New England Patriots for late December AFC East clash

Week 18 rumors

Official: Bills close out the 2023 NFL regular season in South Beach against Miami Dolphins