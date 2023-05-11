Buffalo Bills 2023 schedule release rumor tracker

The NFL’s annual schedule release won’t officially happen until 8:00 PM Eastern on Thursday night, but that’s not going to stop us from trying to get an early peek at when and where the Buffalo Bills will be playing in 2023.
The Bills’ first official game was announced on Wednesday; the Bills will be hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 5. More official announcements are expected to trickle in Thursday morning on network TV shows.
Which road trip are you most looking forward to? How many nationally televised and primetime games will the Bills play? Which networks will the team be on? There is so much intrigue and we’re getting to the bottom of it here today.
Below, we list the 2023 Bills opponents and a week-by-week elimination tracker for when Bills’ opponents are taken off the board for a particular week. Follow along with us in the comments.
2023 Buffalo Bills opponents
Away Games
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Washington Commanders
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- New York Jets
- New England Patriots
- Miami Dolphins
Home Games
- Denver Broncos
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- New York Jets
- New England Patriots
- Miami Dolphins
The bye week will be some time between Week 6 and Week 14, and while it’s likely to be after the London trip, it’s not a certainty.
Week 1 rumors
Official: The Bills will play in New Jersey against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football
Week 2 rumors
Bills to host Las Vegas Raiders
Week 3 rumors
Bills to travel to Maryland to face Washington Commanders
Week 4 rumors
Bills to host Miami Dolphins
Week 5 rumors
Official: The Bills will host the Jaguars in London
Week 6 rumors
Official: Bills will welcome Brian Daboll back to WNY as they host New York Giants
Week 7 rumors
Official: Bills head to Foxborough, MA to face the New England Patriots
Week 8 rumors
Bills to host Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 9 rumors
Bills head to Ohio to face the Cincinnati Bengals
What’s the weather like in Cincinnati….in early November…at night? Just wondering.— Sal Capaccio (@SalSports) May 10, 2023
Week 10 rumors
Bills to host Denver Broncos
Week 11 rumors
Bills to host New York Jets
Week 12 rumors
Official: Bills will play on the road against Philadelphia Eagles
Week 13 rumors
Bye Week
Week 14 rumors
Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 15 rumors
Bills to host Dallas Cowboys
Week 16 rumors
Bills to head out west to face Los Angeles Chargers
Week 17 rumors
Official: Bills host New England Patriots for late December AFC East clash
Week 18 rumors
Official: Bills close out the 2023 NFL regular season in South Beach against Miami Dolphins
2023 Buffalo Bills rumored schedule
|Week
|Day
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Notes
|Pre-1
|Pre-2
|Pre-3
|1
|Monday
|September 11
|8:15 PM
|@ New York Jets
|Aaron Rodgers makes his AFC East debut
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Sunday
|October 8
|9:30 AM
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Home game in London
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Bengals???
|The Bills were eliminated by the Bengal in 2022 postseason
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|WC
|Div
|AFC
|SB
