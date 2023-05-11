Bills vs. Jets, 2023 NFL Week 1 opening odds

With the 2023 NFL schedule officially releasing today, we now know the Buffalo Bills will travel to New Jersey to take on the New York Jets for a Week 1 AFC East showdown under the lights of Monday Night Football.

In what are some of the earliest specific Bills betting odds you can find, DraftKings Sportsbook has the opening odds for the September 11 divisional matchup slightly in favor of the Buffalo Bills with a 1.5-point spread.

Very little can be determined in the first week of NFL regular-season action, but a victory against a suddenly very dangerous and confident Jets team would serve Buffalo well in their pursuit of a four-consecutive AFC East crown.

The Bills return nearly every key player from the 2022 roster, minus linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. The offense will enter year two under the direction of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, who will have some fantastic new skill players to scheme open for quarterback Josh Allen. If all goes according to plan, that should allow for Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis to find increased opportunities in the passing game.

The Jets carried the weight of a plucky upstart last season — storming out of the gate before injuries and checkmarks in the “L” column played spoiler to their playoff hopes. This offseason, Jets executives made sure to improve their chances by trading heavily with the Green Bay Packers for quarterback Aaron Rodgers ( who now wears a little more green on the field, along with a few of his favorite receivers). Rodgers now carries the weight of an 11-year playoff drought, backed up by a tremendous championship-caliber defense.

There are several months to get through before the Bills and Jets take meaningful snaps against each other, but the build up to Week 1 should provide Bills Mafia plenty to discuss and contemplate as it relates to Buffalo’s chance at victory in MetLife Stadium. Will the Bills be focused and ready for a meaningful run at positioning themselves for postseason greatness? Will the Jets hit the skies running, with Aaron Rodgers fully in control as one of the sports greatest to ever play?

Stay connected with Buffalo Rumblings this week and all summer for all the news, rumors and talk surrounding the release of the Bills 2023 schedule and more related to what will be a huge opening-week game for both teams.

