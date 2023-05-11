Buffalo Bills’ 2023 NFL schedule features plenty of primetime exposure

The Buffalo Bills’ 2023 schedule is officially here! The Bills storm out of the gates looking for redemption in the swampy Meadowlands of New Jersey when they face the New York Jets under the MetLife lights for Monday Night Football. The team will have a shortened week in preparation for the 2023 home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Buffalo Bills will play often in primetime, with six such games (including Week 16 at Los Angeles Chargers on Peacock TV) during peak television-viewing windows in front of a national audience this coming season. With their regular season ending in South Beach, Bills at Miami Dolphins could end up flexed into a primetime national window if both teams are vying for playoff seeding/spots.
Their nationally televised games will make for must-watch TV, of course beginning with the showdown between quarterbacks Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers. Other juicy matchups feature the Bills hosting the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football, traveling to face the Cincinnati Bengals for SNF, hosting the Denver Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson for MNF, and then heading out west to face the Chargers for another SNF matchup (exclusively on Peacock TV). Buffalo will also welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a home tilt during Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime.
‼️— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 12, 2023
: 2023 Schedule Release | 8PM on @NFLNetwork and @NFL+ pic.twitter.com/AjVVnnK2vK
In a first for Peacock TV, the Bills and Los Angeles Chargers will be featured exclusively on the streaming provider in a late-afternoon December tilt the weekend before Christmas.
In addition to the six primetime affairs, Buffalo is scheduled to play in five late-afternoon games. Those contests will feature matchups against the New York Giants, Jets, at the Philadelphia Eagles, at Kansas City Chiefs, and Dallas Cowboys.
Unlike recent seasons, the Bills won’t play on Thanksgiving Day.
What do you think of Buffalo’s schedule, Bills Mafia? We already know you’re ready for some football! Don’t wait too long to find your perfect seat through StubHub!
Untitled
|Week
|Day
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Notes
|Week
|Day
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Notes
|Pre-1
|Pre-2
|Pre-3
|1
|Monday
|September 11
|8:15 PM
|@ New York Jets
|Aaron Rodgers makes his AFC East debut
|2
|Sunday
|September 17
|1:00 PM
|LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
|Bills had 165 passing yards in their 2017 home win over Oakland Raiders
|3
|Sunday
|Setpember 24
|1:00 PM
|@ Washington Commanders
|Bills' HC Sean McDermott earned his first DC job under Washingon HC Ron Rivera
|4
|Sunday
|October 1
|1:00 PM
|MIAMI DOLPHINS
|Last year, the Bills melted in Miami early in the season, suffering heat-related injuries
|5
|Sunday
|October 8
|9:30 AM
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|A Buffalo home game in London
|6
|Sunday
|October 15
|8:20 PM
|NEW YORK GIANTS
|WNY native and former Bills OC Brian Daboll returns home
|7
|Sunday
|October 22
|1:00 PM
|@ New England Patriots
|Bills haven't played Patriots before December 1 since 11/1/2020
|8
|Thursday
|October 26
|8:15 PM
|TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
|First home TNF game since September 2016
|9
|Sunday
|November 5
|8:20 PM
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
|The Bills were eliminated by the Bengal in 2022 postseason
|10
|Monday
|November 13
|8:15 PM
|DENVER BRONCOS
|Russell Wilson has never won a game in Orchard Park
|11
|Sunday
|November 19
|4:25 PM
|NEW YORK JETS
|Bills are 5-1 in their last 6 against the Jets
|12
|Sunday
|November 26
|4:25 PM
|@ Philadelphia Eagles
|Philly plays on MNF against Kansas City in Week 11 and faces Buffalo on a short week
|13
|Bye
|The latest bye in team history
|14
|Sunday
|December 10
|4:25 PM
|@ Kansas City Chiefs
|Buffalo is undefeated against KC in the regular season since 2020
|15
|Sunday
|December 17
|4:25 PM
|DALLAS COWBOYS
|Bills won 16-6 in the last December game between the teams in WNY (2015)
|16
|Saturday
|December 23
|8:00 PM
|@ Los Angeles Chargers
|Peacock TV exclusive; Bills' worst head-to-head winning percentage is 32% against the Chargers franchise
|17
|Sunday
|December 31
|1:00 PM
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
|Currenttly, the last 6 games between the two teams have been in December or January
|18
|Sat-Sun Flex
|January 6-7
|TBD
|@ Miami Dolphins
|Game date and time will be determined following Week 17 contests
|WC
|Jan 13-15
|Div
|Jan 20-21
|AFC
|Jan 28
|SB
|Feb 11
Loading comments...