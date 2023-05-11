Buffalo Bills’ 2023 NFL schedule features plenty of primetime exposure

The Buffalo Bills’ 2023 schedule is officially here! The Bills storm out of the gates looking for redemption in the swampy Meadowlands of New Jersey when they face the New York Jets under the MetLife lights for Monday Night Football. The team will have a shortened week in preparation for the 2023 home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Buffalo Bills will play often in primetime, with six such games (including Week 16 at Los Angeles Chargers on Peacock TV) during peak television-viewing windows in front of a national audience this coming season. With their regular season ending in South Beach, Bills at Miami Dolphins could end up flexed into a primetime national window if both teams are vying for playoff seeding/spots.

Their nationally televised games will make for must-watch TV, of course beginning with the showdown between quarterbacks Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers. Other juicy matchups feature the Bills hosting the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football, traveling to face the Cincinnati Bengals for SNF, hosting the Denver Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson for MNF, and then heading out west to face the Chargers for another SNF matchup (exclusively on Peacock TV). Buffalo will also welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a home tilt during Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime.

In a first for Peacock TV, the Bills and Los Angeles Chargers will be featured exclusively on the streaming provider in a late-afternoon December tilt the weekend before Christmas.

In addition to the six primetime affairs, Buffalo is scheduled to play in five late-afternoon games. Those contests will feature matchups against the New York Giants, Jets, at the Philadelphia Eagles, at Kansas City Chiefs, and Dallas Cowboys.

Unlike recent seasons, the Bills won’t play on Thanksgiving Day.

What do you think of Buffalo's schedule, Bills Mafia? We already know you're ready for some football!