Remember when the Buffalo Bills used to play the vast majority of their games during the 1 p.m. ET Sunday window? Those days are long gone!
While we’ve known who the Bills will play in 2023, on Thursday night, the NFL officially released the complete schedule for this year, and the Bills will have six primetime games, including hosting a Thursday night, Sunday night, and Monday night game.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with thoughts on the Bills’ 2023 NFL schedule.
Bills schedule features plenty of primetime games
Buffalo opens the season taking on Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on September 11 on Monday Night Football. The Bills’ home opener occurs the following week, when the Las Vegas Raiders come to Orchard Park, NY for a 1 p.m. EDT clash. Among the other primetime games, the Bills host Brian Daboll and the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football (October 15), host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football (October 26), and host Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football (November 13).
All told, the Bills play only five games in the 1 p.m. ET time slot, and none from Oct. 23-Dec. 30. Linked here: a breakdown of the schedule, way-too-early week-by-week predictions, and more!
Buffalo gets first shot at Aaron Rodgers and the Jets
For the second consecutive season, the Buffalo Bills will take on an Aaron Rodgers-led team. After dispatching of Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers last year in a home Sunday Night Football showdown, this year, to kick off the season, the Bills will head to the Meadowlands for a Monday Night Football matchup on September 11.
Even more Bills news and notes
Meet the four new Bills assistant coaches who will help the team during both the spring and training camp as part of the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program, and find out why current Buffalo running back Nyheim Hines was in Carolina firing up the home crowd before Game 5 of the NHL’s Eastern Conference semifinals between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils.
- Why Bills running back Nyheim Hines sounded the siren at Carolina Hurricanes playoff game - Buffalo News
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
