Bills sign five rookies from 2023 NFL Draft class

The Buffalo Bills signed five players from their class to contracts on Thursday, ahead of the start of rookie minicamp — which begins today, May 12. Each of the players signed four-year contracts and all are expected to contribute one way or another this season, so getting their deals done this early is a good sign.

Newly signed second-round pick offensive guard O’Cyrus Torrence was an All-American last season with the Florida Gators. Torrence is expected to compete for a starting job this season. The 6’5”, 330-pound Torrence didn’t allow a single sack during his collegiate career.

Linebacker Dorian Williams out of Tulane will now begin his journey toward finding a role within the team’s linebacker unit. While not a plug-and-play replacement for the role Tremaine Edmunds held the previous five year, Williams will have the opportunity to compete for a starting role this season. Williams was the defensive MVP after notching 17 tackles in the Cotton Bowl against USC last season.

Fifth-round wide receiver Justin Shorter has already made quite an impression with Bills Mafia due to a picture circulating on social media showing his impressive physique. Shorter was a teammate of Torrence at Florida and had 95 total catches while with the Gators. Back in 2018, Shorter was rated as the top receiver prospect in the country — when his class included the likes of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jaylen Waddle.

Offensive lineman Nick Broeker signed his rookie deal after being selected in the seventh round. Broeker had an impressive year at Ole Miss, not allowing a sack during the 2022 season. He won the Kent Hull Trophy, which goes to the most outstanding lineman in Mississippi college football.

The final pick for Buffalo this year was cornerback Alex Austin who signed his deal with the team also as a seventh-round pick. Austin played his college football at Oregon State and had four interceptions during his time there. He earned All-Pac 12 honorable mention in 2022. Former Beaver Jordan Poyer likely approves of the pick as both Austin and Poyer share similarities in their games.

Yet to sign his rookie contract is tight end Dalton Kincaid, the team’s first-round selection in April’s draft.