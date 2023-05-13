The Buffalo Bills’ 2023 NFL Draft class of rookies made its official debut with the Bills on Friday, with the beginning of the team’s rookie minicamp.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with thoughts on day one of Buffalo’s rookie minicamp, including the debuts of tight end/slot receiver Dalton Kincaid and offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence.

Early thoughts from Bills rookie minicamp

Every member of Buffalo’s six-man draft class participated in rookie minicamp, with Dalton Kincaid shaking off some rust while looking smooth on the field and O’Cyrus Torrence showing why he might be a capable starter on the offensive line as soon as this year.

Bills reach deals with five of six draft picks

The Bills have made quick work in coming to terms with their draft selections from this year’s NFL Draft, agreeing on contracts with Torrence, third-round selection Dorian Williams, fifth-rounder Justin Shorter, and seventh-rounders Nick Broeker and Alex Austin. Only Kincaid, the No. 25 overall selection, remains unsigned.

Get to know Buffalo’s seven undrafted rookie free agents

The Bills officially signed seven undrafted free agents, including four new wide receivers. They are: defensive tackle DJ Dale (Alabama), offensive tackle Richard Gouraige (Florida), wide receiver Braydon Johnson (Oklahoma State), running back Jordan Mims (Fresno State), and wide receivers Tyrell Shavers (San Diego State), Bryan Thompson (Arizona State), and Jalen Wayne (South Alabama).

Even more Bills news and notes

Why Buffalo could be one of the league’s most-watched teams this year plus other schedule release takeaways, and get to know Marissa Figueroa, the first woman to become a full-time athletic trainer in franchise history.

