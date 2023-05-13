Buffalo Bills sign TE Dalton Kincaid to four-year rookie contract

On Saturday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills signed tight end Dalton Kincaid to a four-year contract. The rookie tight end had been the last of the team’s six draft picks to sign their first NFL contract. Now, Kincaid can put negotiations aside and fully focus on learning offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey’s offense inside and out.

Signed TE Dalton Kincaid (Round 1, 25th overall) to a four-year contract. pic.twitter.com/07nL9wG0N8 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) May 13, 2023

The 25th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Dalton Kincaid may key the engine to help usher in a new era of Bills football. His skill set and ability to line up almost anywhere as a receiver should provide the Bills with plenty of matchup advantages on game days.

Interestingly, Kincaid didn’t play football until his senior year of high school, when he earned all-state and all-conference honors. He brings a basketball background to his role as a receiving tight end — which should help him in finding soft spots in zone coverage and allow him to make difficult catches in tight man coverage. Kincaid remarks that he was always interested in football growing up, and would spend every opportunity he could catching passes from his dad while bounding on the family’s trampoline.

A basketball background, learning to catch a football via trampoline, decorated high school football player in his lone high school season. Kincaid should fit right in at One Bills Drive, utilizing unorthodox methods to bring out his best and exploiting his competition as a result of such a diverse investment in learning sports.

