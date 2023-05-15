Buffalo Bills sign DE Shane Ray, former first-round pick of Broncos

The Buffalo Bills have signed defensive end Shane Ray to an undisclosed contract. Ray’s signing comes after his tryout with the team at rookie minicamp this past weekend. Dave Matter, Mizzou athletics writer for St. Louis Post-Dispatch was the first to break the news via Twitter.

The 6’5”, 245-pound Ray is a 29-year-old player you may recall, having been a first-round pick of the Denver Broncos in the 2015 NFL Draft. Two years into his career with the Broncos, injuries began to pile up and surgeries kept him off the field. The 2018 regular season was the last Ray played in the NFL. Ray signed with the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the 2019 season, but was cut at the conclusion of training camp. Ray would end up in the Canadian Football League (CFL) playing for the Toronto Argonauts during the leagues’ 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Former Mizzou defensive end & first round NFL draft pick Shane Ray is getting another shot in the league with the Buffalo Bills. Signed today after playing the last two years in Canada. pic.twitter.com/9nSHqDqOpq — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) May 13, 2023

In four seasons with the Broncos, Ray started 15 of 49 games — making 94 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 33 quarterback hits, two passes defended, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one touchdown, and 14 sacks.

For Shane Ray, his signing with the Buffalo Bills represents a comeback to play at the pinnacle of his profession. What Ray brings to Buffalo’s roster is a first-round pedigree full of experience and determination. Signing with the Bills reunites Ray with former Broncos teammate Von Miller. Playing with Miller, Ray was part of the Denver Broncos’ victory in Super Bowl 50, where he forced one fumble.

Details of Ray’s contract with the Bills were not available at the time this article published.

(All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference)