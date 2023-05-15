Buffalo Bills sign free-agent LB Travin Howard

This past weekend, the Buffalo Bills signed free-agent linebacker Travin Howard to a one-year contract following his tryout with the team at rookie minicamp. NFL Insider Jordan Schultz of The Score shared the news via Twitter shortly after Howard had signed with the team.

LB Travin Howard is signing a 1-year deal with the #Bills, source tells @theScore.



Howard turned 27 this week and last played for the #Rams. @eliteloyaltysp — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 13, 2023

As noted by Schultz, Howard just turned 27 years old and most recently played in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams, which draft Howard in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Howard joins a number of former Rams in Orchard Park, NY. Early during free agency, Howard met with the Dallas Cowboys, but chose to continue exploring his options elsewhere. That eventually led to his tryout with the Bills this past weekend.

Prior to joining Buffalo, Howard played parts of four seasons with the Rams, making perhaps his most note-worthy play in the Rams’ NFC Championship win over the San Francisco 49ers during the 2021 NFL postseason. It was Travin Howard who intercepted an errant throw by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo who faced heavy pressure from defensive tackle Aaron Donald — thus sending the Rams to the Super Bowl where they would ultimately be crowned champions.

Howard has only started two of 29 games in his five-year NFL career, most notably missing all but one game during the 2022 NFL season due to a groin injury. For his career, Howard has 44 tackles, 6 passes defended, and one interception.

Undersized for a linebacker at 6’1” and 219 pounds, Howard seemed to thrive when given the opportunity to play the inside role with the Rams. During his tryout with the Bills, Howard impressed enough for the team to offer him a contract before the end of the weekend. Now, Howard will battle against other linebacker hopefuls such as Tyrel Dodson, A.J. Klein, Terrel Bernard, Baylon Spector, and rookie third-round pick Dorian Williams.

(Stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference)