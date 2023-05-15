Buffalo Bills’ 2023 NFL preseason schedule announced

Lost in the hoopla that is the annual NFL schedule release were teams’ 2023 NFL preseason schedules. We already know who the Bills are scheduled to play, and the when and where of each week in the regular season. But there are three preseason games to play before they can get to Week 1 in New Jersey.

Admittedly, NFL preseason action isn’t the most exciting event for anyone to consume. For some, it seems to recall the looming end of summer. Others, a chance to latch on to the ever-closer NFL regular season — and sometimes a hopeful or two to overcome the greatest of odds and making the roster and a name for themselves.

While the games don’t matter in standings, they do still keep score, and it’s a chance for teams to smooth out wrinkles or add more of them in meaningless situations. The same goes for the officials, who need the warm-up ahead of making calls that could impact final scores. But a delicate dance is often at play by coordinators on both sides of the ball. They need to give players enough that allows their play to be analyzed within the frame of the scheme, while also being careful to avoid showing any specific hand to the prying eyes of upcoming opponents.

All that to say, here’s your 2023 Buffalo Bills preseason schedule:

Preseason Week 1: vs. Indianapolis Colts (August 12, 1 p.m. EDT at Highmark Stadium)

vs. Indianapolis Colts (August 12, 1 p.m. EDT at Highmark Stadium) Preseason Week 2: at Pittsburgh Steelers (August 19, 6:30 p.m. EDT at Acrisure Stadium)

at Pittsburgh Steelers (August 19, 6:30 p.m. EDT at Acrisure Stadium) Preseason Week 3: at Chicago Bears (August 26, 1 p.m. EDT at Soldier Field)

Our preseason schedule is set!



There’s not much to analyze here because #preseasonfootball. The team will play just one home game over the course of three preseason games. That being their first preseason game against the Colts on August 12 at 1 p.m. EDT. That game will serve as the Bills’ annual Kids Day presented by Fisher-Price®. Per the team’s official news brief: “The family-fun festivities start at 9 a.m. and include a Power Wheels® track, giant inflatables, a real firetruck, games & more.”

It should be noted that the Bills’ trio of opponents are teams they don’t face in the 2023 regular season. Buffalo may be one of the Colts’ first opponents to get an up-close look at Anthony Richardson.