Buffalo Bills sign UDFA RB Isaiah Bowser

The Buffalo Bills signed several players to contracts following the team’s rookie minicamp at One Bills Drive this past weekend. Among them was undrafted free-agent running back Isaiah Bowser, who played most recently with the University of Central Florida (UCF), after transferring from Northwestern University.

In five collegiate seasons, Bowser had 698 rushing attempts for 2,802 yards (4.0 ypc), with 32 rushing touchdowns; 45 receptions for 413 yards (9.2 ypc), with one receiving touchdown. In three seasons at Northwestern, had 334 rushing attempts for 1,300 yards (3.9 ypc), with seven rushing touchdowns; 22 receptions for 153 yards (7.0 ypc), with one receiving touchdown. His final two season, while with UCF, Bowser logged 364 carries for 1,502 yards (4.1 ypc), with 25 rushing touchdowns; 23 receptions for 260 yards (11.6 ypc). His final season with UCF, Bowser was a touchdown machine, totaling 16 rushing scores.

When it comes to Isaiah Bowser, the term “reliable” is often associated with his name. Bowser, standing 6’ and 217 pounds, is a tough throwback runner who employs an efficient one-cut method as a tough-to-tackle downfield back. While Bowser isn’t known for his pass-blocking abilities, he’s a willing participant and holds his own against most defenders. With the right coaching to help refine his skills, it’s reasonable to expect Bowser will improve as a blocker on pass downs.

While not the fleetest of foot, Bowser does bring deceptive speed (4.61-second 40-yard dash at UCF Pro Day) as he makes his way between the tackles. Many analyst project Bowser’s best role will be as a short-yardage or red zone/goal line running back. However, there are some concerns with his lack of vision in space (he is adept at finding lanes), instead relying on sheer power and determination to outwill would-be-tacklers in tandem with his footwork.

Among the schools where Bowser originally received offers was the University of Buffalo. It would seem that Isaiah Bowser was destined to be in Buffalo from the beginning. Now he’ll get his chance to show the Bills’ coaches why he deserves a spot on the team’s roster or practice squad. How he performs on special teams could reveal a lot about his chances of making either of the team’s two rosters.

(Stats courtesy of Sports Reference CFB)