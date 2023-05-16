General manager Brandon Beane is always looking for ways to improve the Buffalo Bills’ roster.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with the news that the team has brought in three more players to compete for a roster spot, including edge rusher Shane Ray, a former first-round pick who won a Super Bowl during his rookie season.

Bills add DE Shane Ray, LB Travin Howard, RB Isaiah Bowser

Buffalo’s roster currently stands at 88 after the signings of edge rusher Shane Ray, a former first-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos in the 2015 NFL Draft. Ray won a Super Bowl ring with the Broncos as a rookie and teammate of Bills edge rusher Von Miller. Get to know Ray, new linebacker Travin Howard, who has taken advantage of his opportunities to contribute, and new running back Isaiah Bowser, who rushed for 16 touchdowns during his senior season with the University of Central Florida

Josh Allen, Buffalo’s QBs put on a show in Toronto

Before the Toronto Blue Jays hosted the New York Yankees, Buffalo’s quarterback room — Josh Allen, Matt Barkley, and Kyle Allen — put on a display in a home run competition.

Bills preseason schedule announced

The Bills will play three preseason games in August, beginning with an Aug. 12 home game against the Indianapolis Colts. All three of Buffalo’s preseason games will occur on Saturdays in August.

Even more Bills news and notes

The Bills have now come to terms with all six of their draft picks after the team came to an agreement with first-round selection Dalton Kincaid on a four-year rookie deal. Plus, hear what Bills trainer Denny Kellington, the man who is credited with saving safety Damar Hamlin’s life, had to say to Oklahoma State’s graduates.

