Today on the Buffalo Rumblings cast network, 5/17/2023

Jamie D & Big Newt Podcast

The NFL Draft is in the books and the 2023 schedule has been released. So, what does this mean for the Buffalo Bills and the upcoming season?

Jamie D’Amico and big Chris Newton discuss which new players are most likely to get on the field in their rookie seasons and what sort of impact they’ll make. Starting with TE Dalton Kincaid and G O’Cyrus Torrence, each player is analyzed and expectations are set.

Then the hosts turn to the Bills’ schedule and discuss how the backloaded schedule is a huge advantage to the team. Hint: it has something to do with Von Miller.

The Chop Up with Sterling Furrowh, JSpencetheKing, & Antwan Staley

The Chop Up Crew is back to talk about everything sports, the schedule drop, news, rumors, and more!

