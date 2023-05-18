Plays That Defined 2022: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

The Buffalo Bills’ 2022 season is in the books but there’s one little thing missing. Illustrations. Let’s pretend the 2022 season is an actual book, with each game a chapter. It’s up to us to find one play or “illustration” for each that best shows us the theme of that chapter. Make sense? I hope so because we’re about to take a look at some plays and vote. Let’s find an illustration for...

The last time that the Los Angeles Rams had taken the field in a game that counted it was to win the Super Bowl. The Buffalo Bills were traveling to the west coast to take on the defending champs in the season opener. A tall order indeed. At least that’s what was expected. The game was tied at the half then the Bills took complete control, scoring three touchdowns while denying the Rams any second-half points.

Josh Allen to Gabe Davis touchdown (Q1; 10:03)

We’re going to talk about passing stats in a little bit, and most of that conversation will apply here as well. The Bills’ first drive of the season ended with this long touchdown to Gabe Davis. If the season were an actual book, you couldn’t script a better start.

Josh Allen interception (Q1; 0:45)

Remember how I said the Bills and Rams were tied going into the half? A major factor in that were three turnovers for Buffalo in the first half (and four total in the game). Isaiah McKenzie had the ball in his hands but not secured. You can see the result. The Bills came away with a dominant victory that could have been ever more thorough had they not repeatedly shot themselves in the foot.

Von Miller sack (Q3; 5:53)

When you only allow 10 points in the NFL, the defense has to be doing something right. A big factor was pressure on quarterback Matthew Stafford who was taken down seven times — twice by newly added wrecking ball Von Miller.

Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs touchdown (Q4; 9:33)

Here’s where I talk passing game. The Bills had a fantastic game through the air. Josh Allen completed 84% of his passes for 9.6 yards per attempt. Even with the Rams getting pressure, Allen rolls to his right and tosses a bomb to Stefon Diggs for this 53-yarder as the final score of the game.

Boogie Basham interception (Q4; 8:09)

Another round of applause for the defense, which forced three turnovers of its own. Two ended drives in the second half with the Rams trying to claw back into the game. Boogie Basham tipped the pass at the line to himself for a dramatic interception to help secure the second half shutout.

Time to vote