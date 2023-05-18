The Buffalo Bills’ 2023 schedule features 10 games against teams that made the playoffs last year, a league-high six primetime games, the team’s second-ever contest in London, and the latest bye week in franchise history.
Today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with more observations and insights into Buffalo’s schedule, including why Las Vegas thinks the Bills will have a really difficult schedule to conquer if they want to win their fourth consecutive AFC East championship.
More insights into Buffalo’s 2023 schedule
Why the Bills have the second-toughest schedule heading into this year, and which Bills game earns the distinction as being the team’s must-watch contest this year. Plus, go behind the scenes to find out how ESPN was able to get the broadcast rights to Aaron Rodgers’ first game with the New York Jets against the Bills on Monday Night Football, and more!
S Damar Hamlin wins 2023 George Halas Award
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered an on-field cardiac arrest incident on January 2 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, has made a remarkable recovery from that traumatic incident and has since been cleared to resume all football activities. After inspiring people around the world while promoting the use of AED machines, Hamlin was honored as the NFL’s player, coach, or staff member who overcame the most adversity to succeed in football.
Even more Bills news and notes
We hear why quarterback Josh Allen is happy the Bills added tight end/receiver Dalton Kincaid in the draft and why he’s pulling for Rory McIlroy in this week’s PGA Championship, learn how McIllroy was welcomed into the Bills Mafia family, see where the Bills find themselves in the post-draft power rankings, and more!
