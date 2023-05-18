Josh Allen, several Buffalo Bills taking in PGA Championship at Rochester’s Oak Hill

It’s PGA Championship week at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, NY — and that means many Buffalo Bills players have taken full advantage of being close enough to enjoy this week’s festivities.

On Tuesday, quarterbacks Josh Allen, Kyle Allen, and Matt Barkley, along with cornerback Kaiir Elam and kicker Tyler Bass were on hand and taking in the greens to see the renovations, overseen by Andrew Green, that Oak Hill has made in the last few seasons to return the East Coarse grounds to “a look inspired by the original design drawn up by golf course architect Donald Ross in 1926.”

Additionally, Allen and his teammates attended the PGA Works Beyond the Green event, and received a roaring reception by those in attendance from the Boys and Girls Club and local schools. Those in attendance were able to interact directly with the players, who fielded a myriad of questions from the enthusiastic crowd of youngsters. The event is part of an initiative “designed to educate and inspire talent from historically underrepresented backgrounds to pursue careers in the business of golf and beyond.”

Best surprise ever!!



The squad stopped by the @PGAChampionship today for the @PGAWORKS Beyond the Green event. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/2nw4hqtre6 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 16, 2023

Josh Allen is no stranger to golf, an interest of his that may be rivaled only by football. Allen has attended several events already this year, including the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. In the recent past, Allen has turned down invitations to play in the NFL Pro Bowl, and has spent time competing against quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers alongside fellow AFC superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Allen intends on being at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill throughout the week and weekend. One the tournament finishes, Allen will have the opportunity to play the course at Oak Hill this coming Monday. Before the Buffalo Bills set the wheels in motion among the training fields at St. John Fisher University later this summer, Josh Allen’s having a day at every golf course possible. That’s good for golf, good for Allen, and good for sports fans everywhere.