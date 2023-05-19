One with Bills Mafia, Rory Mcllroy couldn’t wait to meet Josh Allen

Rory McIIroy credits his wife, Erica Stoll — a native of Irondequoit, NY — with fostering his love for the Buffalo Bills. With McIIroy claiming he was already an “honorary Bills fan” thanks to Stoll, it’s a pretty clear McIIroy is now 100% team Bills Mafia after events this week in Rochester NY.

Early in the week leading up to the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club during a session with the assembled media, McIIroy mentioned that he had yet to meet quarterback Josh Allen after the question was fielded to him.

“I know he’s a big golf fan. I haven’t met him. I think he played Pebble Beach Pro-Am this year, but I didn’t play there. Yeah, I’d obviously love to meet him.”

Bills fans know how much Josh Allen loves the sport of golf — from taking advantage of every spare opportunity to play a round, to attending Majors such as with Oak Hill this week. Allen can’t get enough golf, as a player and fan of the pro game. He’s discussed before how he turns to it in the offseason while allowing his body to repair from the rigors of NFL life.

After McIIroy’s session with the media, he and Allen — and edge rusher Von Miller — were able to finally meet on Wednesday.

If there was any question about McIIroy’s rooting NFL interests, he put them to rest this week saying: “It certainly makes it easier to root for the Bills when Josh Allen is throwing the football.”

Indeed it does, Rory.

It would seem that McIIroy has some pretty big fans of his own in Allen and Miller.