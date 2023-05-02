The Buffalo Bills’ six-man 2023 NFL Draft class is headlined by versatile tight end/slot receiver Dalton Kincaid, perhaps the best pass catcher in the draft, along with O’Cyrus Torrence, perhaps the best interior offensive lineman in the draft.

The draft class also includes linebacker and tackling machine Dorian Williams, wide receiver Justin Shorter, offensive guard Nick Broeker, and cornerback Alex Austin. In today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks, we break down Buffalo’s draft class and assess how they will fit into the team’s plans next year.

Taking stock of Buffalo’s 2023 NFL Draft class

While it doesn’t make any sense to hand out draft grades for players who haven’t played a snap in the NFL, that’s not going to stop us from sharing the grades that pro football writers assigned to the Buffalo Bills’ 2023 NFL Draft class. Plus, how Buffalo’s draft picks will fit in with the team, a look at the post-draft depth chart, why the pressure is on for this draft class to produce, and more!

Bills bringing in veteran RB Latavius Murray

After not addressing the running back position in the NFL Draft, the Bills signed veteran running back Latavius Murray to a one-year contract. Last year, Murray rushed for 760 yards, including 703 yards with five touchdowns as a member of the Denver Broncos. It was his most productive season since rushing for 842 yards in 2017.

Even more Bills news and notes

Learn how Gabe Davis still has the inside track to serve as Buffalo’s No. 2 wide receiver, why head coach Sean McDermott is facing pressure to coach up Buffalo’s middle linebackers, find out who the Bills have signed as undrafted rookie free agents, and more!

