Bills Reacts Survey: Grading Buffalo’s 2023 NFL Draft class

Though it may be far too early to reliably grade the Buffalo Bills’ NFL Draft class of 2023, we’re asking you to weigh in anyway. While these snap-judgment grades are often to the chagrin of many, rating NFL Draft classes immediately after the event ends is more about applying grades to the front office and their ability to infuse a team’s roster with talent perceived as needed.

So what does that mean for the Bills and this year’s draft class? Tight end Dalton Kincaid in Round 1 was a move almost no one saw coming — unless you paid attention to the amount resources One Bills Drive used on the position through scouting and meetings, official or otherwise leading up to the draft. Most fans bemoaned the idea of Buffalo taking anyone other than a wide receiver, but the draft played out in such a way that the best receiving tight end fell all the way to pick 25, and general manager Brandon Beane could tempt fate no more. While they missed out on the perceived top wide receiving options, the team may have added the prospect with the best hands in the entire draft.

The team’s choice of offensive guard O’Cyrus Torrence has received rave reviews by most who report on the NFL, but what does his addition truly mean for the offense? Torrence is a massive prospect for a guard, with albatross-like arms and strength to go along with his size. He profiles as a mauler, especially in the run game. Adding someone like Torrence feels like a departure from the types of players the current regime has preferred to this point.

Then there’s linebacker Dorian Williams, who was chosen by Buffalo in Round 3. He’s an explosive player who made a lot of tackles for Tulane. But he feels like anything other than a replacement for Tremaine Edmunds, and it remains to be seen if he’s even tasked with that role. By and large, experts have voiced their approval of the pick, given Williams’ collegiate resume.

The Bills then added wide receiver Shorter in Round 5. Justin Shorter is long on potential and possesses elite size to go along with a physique the likes of which Leonardo da Vinci would have immortalized. But where he fits, when he sees the field, and if he can recapture the spark that made him a highly coveted prospect coming out of high school.

Rounding out the team’s picks were offensive guard Nick Broeker and cornerback Alex Austin, who both joined the team in Round 7. Broeker should come in and have a solid chance to compete for a roster spot this season, while Austin has the potential to be another in a long line of late-round steals for the Buffalo Bills. Many thought Austin was deserving of hearing his name called rounds earlier, but a deep defensive back class played a role in his ultimate draft slot.

So tell us, Bills Mafia:

What grade would you give the Buffalo Bills’ 2023 Draft class? Are you concerned with the Bills’ plans to replace LB Tremaine Edmunds?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Buffalo Bills fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.