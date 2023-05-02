Buffalo Bills sign defensive lineman Poona Ford to one-year deal

The Buffalo Bills and former Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Poona Ford have agreed to a one-year deal, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The terms of the contract have yet to be released but it’s worth noting that Ford opted to take less money with Buffalo because he believed in the team’s chance to come home with a ring this season.

Standing 5’11” and 310 pounds, Ford will likely make an immediate impact in the middle of the Bills’ defensive line. Undrafted in 2018, the 27-year-old spent the first five seasons of his career with the Seahawks, appearing in 76 total games and accumulating 7.5 sacks, 181 combined tackles, 28 tackles for losses and 27 quarterback hits. Bills fans saw firsthand last season that injuries happen and the best ability is availability — and that’s exactly what Ford brings to the interior defensive line, having appeared in at least 15 games per season since 2019.

He joins an interior defensive line consisting of Ed Oliver, Da’Quan Jones, Tim Settle and Jordan Phillips. Ford’s most recent season wasn’t as impressive as his previous campaigns, but considering it’s a bargain deal and the Bills’ run defense could use Ford’s ability to clog running lanes, this was a no-brainer. He was a fan favorite in Seattle and found most of his success when playing at nose tackle. Head coach Sean McDermott and his team are likely banking on a bounce-back season where he’ll make the run defense instantly better.

Following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft, general manager Brandon Beane said in a press conference that he’d be looking to add some veteran depth for competition — and he’s done so in back-to-back days to start the month after signing veteran running back Latavius Murray to a one-year deal yesterday and Poona Ford today.