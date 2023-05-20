With the Buffalo Bills’ rookie minicamp in the rearview mirror, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with general manager Brandon Beane discussing his rationale for each of Buffalo’s six selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, including why the team opted to trade up in the first round to draft tight end/receiver Dalton Kincaid.
Brandon Beane discusses Bills 2023 NFL Draft class
Beane offers insights into the key numbers and analytical rationale that fueled Buffalo’s decisions during the draft, including how the team’s first three selections — Kincaid, offensive guard O’Cyrus Torrence and linebacker Dorian Williams — can make an immediate impact on the team this fall.
We also learn how a decision Torrence made to adopt a healthier lifestyle as a teenager paved the way for his success on the football field, why Williams’ leadership traits are a major asset for the Bills, and more!
- NFL+ Bills Draft Breakdown with Brandon Beane - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills GM Brandon Beane: TE Dalton Kincaid ‘worth giving up that pick to ensure we got him’ - NFL.com
- Bills GM Brandon Beane thinks first-rounder Dalton Kincaid will ‘pair well’ with Dawson Knox as tight end duo - NFL.com
- Quality-of-life decision as early teen started O’Cyrus Torrence’s road to Buffalo Bills’ second-round pick - Buffalo News
- Traits aside, Dorian Williams’ leadership looms as asset for Bills - Buffalo News
- Bills undrafted rookie Jalen Wayne gets high-level tips from famous cousin - Buffalo News
Bills have a new food and beverage provider
After 30 years of being affiliated with Delaware North, the iconic Buffalo company, the Bills will now use Legends for their food and beverage contract. Plus, the latest news on when construction will begin on Buffalo’s new stadium.
- Legends wins Bills stadium food and beverage contract - Buffalo News
- After 30 years, what Bills’ breakup with Delaware North means for iconic Buffalo company - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Bills COO updates stadium construction, Legends bid - WGR 550
Even more Bills news and notes
Hear from quarterback Josh Allen on why he’s never been “more locked in on football” than ever before, get the Bills Mafia origin story, find out how Luke Knox’s legacy is making a difference in both Western New York and Tennessee, explore whether Buffalo is the most vulnerable of the reigning division champions and more!
- Bills QB Josh Allen explains why he’s ‘more locked in on football’ than ever - Buffalo News
- How one player’s mistake helped birth Bills Mafia - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
- ‘A lot of good to come’: How Luke Knox’s legacy is impacting Western New York, Tennessee - Buffalo News
- NFL’s most vulnerable reigning division champions in 2023: Bills, Buccaneers facing biggest challenge? - NFL.com
- Bills QB Josh Allen among celebrity backers in investment firm co-founded by Jets’ Aaron Rodgers - Buffalo News
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Plays That Defined 2022: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills player scouting reports in 90 days: DT Eli Ankou - Buffalo Rumblings
- New York Jets’ owners of longest active major sports playoff drought - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills player scouting reports in 90 days: G Connor McGovern - Buffalo Rumblings
- Josh Allen, several Buffalo Bills taking in PGA Championship at Rochester’s Oak Hill - Buffalo Rumblings
- Rory McIlroy divulges Bills, Josh Allen fandom ahead of PGA Championship - SBNation.com
Loading comments...