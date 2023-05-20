With the Buffalo Bills’ rookie minicamp in the rearview mirror, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with general manager Brandon Beane discussing his rationale for each of Buffalo’s six selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, including why the team opted to trade up in the first round to draft tight end/receiver Dalton Kincaid.

Brandon Beane discusses Bills 2023 NFL Draft class

Beane offers insights into the key numbers and analytical rationale that fueled Buffalo’s decisions during the draft, including how the team’s first three selections — Kincaid, offensive guard O’Cyrus Torrence and linebacker Dorian Williams — can make an immediate impact on the team this fall.

We also learn how a decision Torrence made to adopt a healthier lifestyle as a teenager paved the way for his success on the football field, why Williams’ leadership traits are a major asset for the Bills, and more!

Bills have a new food and beverage provider

After 30 years of being affiliated with Delaware North, the iconic Buffalo company, the Bills will now use Legends for their food and beverage contract. Plus, the latest news on when construction will begin on Buffalo’s new stadium.

Even more Bills news and notes

Hear from quarterback Josh Allen on why he’s never been “more locked in on football” than ever before, get the Bills Mafia origin story, find out how Luke Knox’s legacy is making a difference in both Western New York and Tennessee, explore whether Buffalo is the most vulnerable of the reigning division champions and more!

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings