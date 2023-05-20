Buffalo Bills 2023 NFL Draft Analysis: OL Nick Broeker

The Buffalo Bills selected offensive lineman Nick Broeker out of Ole Miss with the 230th overall pick in the seventh round of the NFL Draft. Broeker has experience at both guard and tackle, which Buffalo has shown to be something they value. He figures to fight for a backup role on the offensive line, and if he doesn’t make the final roster he almost certainly will be on Buffalo’s practice squad.

Nick Broeker’s college career

Broeker was a three-year started who played in 48 career games at Mississippi, and never missed a contest in his time with the Rebels. He started 23 career games at left tackle and 13 games at left guard. In 2022, his senior season, Broeker had his best season to date and racked up the accolades. He was named first-team All-SEC (Phil Steele) and second-team All-SEC (coaches poll), earned second-team All-America honors, and also won the Kent Hull Trophy for the best offensive lineman in the state of Mississippi. Broeker helped lead Ole Miss and their offense to be ranked third nationally in rushing in 2022. He also was a stalwart in the passing game, as he didn’t allow a single sack in 435 pass-blocking snaps in 2022, per Pro Football Focus (PFF).

2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Nick Broeker measured in at 6’4” and weighed 305 pounds at the NFL combine. He also sports 32 1/2” arms and 9 3/4” hands. Here are Broeker’s combine test results:

40-yard dash = 5.27s

10-yard split = 1.84s

3-cone drill = 7.75s

20-yard shuttle = 4.7s

Film Analysis of Nick Broeker

Nick Broeker: sticking with it

Broeker set his anchor well and prevented the pocket from collapsing. He then regained control and continued to widen the defender to the outside, which gave the QB a lane to extend the play.

Nick Broeker’s foot quickness

Broeker got into his pass set and then the defender tried a pash-rush move to the inside, which Broeker was able to adjust to with ease. I also enjoy how he continued blocking throughout the duration of the play. Notice how once Broeker set the pocket depth, there was no further penetration — the only movement was side to side.

Nick Broeker dealing with the speed rush

Broeker isn’t the most athletic lineman you’ll see, but he did enough on this pass block rep to get the job done versus a speed rush.

Nick Broeker playing with attitude

This is my favorite play. I love it when offensive linemen look to find work if they have no one engage them on the snap. Broeker realized he was a free blocker and sprinted to help his teammate out on the edge. The pancake and then the body slam gets me fired up.

Nick Broeker paving the way

Broeker was the key reason that this play ended up as a TD. He used heavy hands to engage the defender and stuck with the play until the ball carrier was in the end zone. He was able to position his body to get leverage on the inside and drive his opponent backward to create a gaping hole.

Nick Broeker’s Pros & Cons

Pros

Has positional versatility between guard and tackle

Lots of starting experience in the SEC

Durable; never missed a game in his college career

He can be a bulldozer once he gets centered up on a defender

Consistent worker — plays to whistle

Shows adequate ability to adjust to stunts or quick moves from defenders

Cons

His athleticism is below average — he likely won’t be utilized as a puller or move blocker

Doesn’t have great length

Can get locked out at times when going against bigger/taller defenders

Inconsistent anchor in pass blocking

In summary

Nick Broeker is a solid collegiate starter who had lots of playing time in the SEC. This alone should give him the potential to sniff the roster. Broeker doesn’t always stand out on film, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing for an offensive lineman. The Buffalo Bills have certainly made it a priority to add offensive line depth this offseason, and this makes Broeker’s path to the final roster a little more difficult. I think if Broker has a solid training camp he could definitely steal one of the last offensive line spots on the roster. That may be especially true after Buffalo has invested some recent late-round draft picks in the offensive line, only to find them end up stolen off their practice squad (Jack Anderson and Luke Tenuta).