The next step in the Buffalo Bills’ offseason continues with this week’s Organized Team Activities (OTAs). Today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with the best story lines to watch as the Bills come together for the start of OTAs, which are voluntary for Buffalo’s players to attend.

Bills stories to watch at OTAs

Orchard Park, NY will be the site of the Bills’ OTAs, which begin this week and last for the next three weeks. During OTAs, NFL teams bring together their players and coaches for team meetings, lessons in the classroom, and a series of no-contact practice sessions.

Leading up to OTAs, read the five biggest Bills story lines to watch, including whether veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs will show up and participate in OTAs, whether future Hall of Fame edge rusher Von Miller will be able to partake in the sessions, whether quarterback Josh Allen and newcomer Dalton Kincaid will be able to develop chemistry early on, and what the competition will look like for starting middle linebacker and along the interior of the offensive line.

Even more Bills news and notes

We hear how the Buffalo Bills and the Bills Mafia fan base made a lasting impression on broadcaster Jim Nantz, and see Josh Allen and Von Miller surprise Nantz before he was honored during the 2023 PGA Championship. Plus, we learn about Buffalo’s changes to its scouting department and also whether Matt Araiza deserves another chance with the Bills.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings