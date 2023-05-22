The next step in the Buffalo Bills’ offseason continues with this week’s Organized Team Activities (OTAs). Today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with the best story lines to watch as the Bills come together for the start of OTAs, which are voluntary for Buffalo’s players to attend.
Bills stories to watch at OTAs
Orchard Park, NY will be the site of the Bills’ OTAs, which begin this week and last for the next three weeks. During OTAs, NFL teams bring together their players and coaches for team meetings, lessons in the classroom, and a series of no-contact practice sessions.
Leading up to OTAs, read the five biggest Bills story lines to watch, including whether veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs will show up and participate in OTAs, whether future Hall of Fame edge rusher Von Miller will be able to partake in the sessions, whether quarterback Josh Allen and newcomer Dalton Kincaid will be able to develop chemistry early on, and what the competition will look like for starting middle linebacker and along the interior of the offensive line.
- Buffalo Bills OTAs 2023 preview: 5 biggest storylines to track - newyorkupstate.com
-
Bills OTAs: Linebacker competition, new-look pass catchers and more to watch - The Athletic (subscription required)
Buffalo Bills OTAs Preview: Bills Getting Josh Allen the Football Player or the QB? - Pro Football Network
- Ryan O’Halloran: Josh Allen’s ‘locked-in’ approach is right one to lead Bills this year - Buffalo News
- Which NFL players are ones to watch at offseason workouts? One pick for all 32 teams - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Buffalo Bills LB Dorian Williams Set for ‘Immediate Impact’ as a Rookie, Says Insider - Sports Illustrated Buffalo Bills News, Analysis and More
- Why Bills believe former No. 1 high school recruit Justin Shorter has ‘our kind of DNA’ - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills 2022 Draft Class: Who's Ready for Second-Year Jump? - Sports Illustrated Buffalo Bills News, Analysis and More
- Organized team activities kick off for 20 NFL teams today - NFL.com
Even more Bills news and notes
We hear how the Buffalo Bills and the Bills Mafia fan base made a lasting impression on broadcaster Jim Nantz, and see Josh Allen and Von Miller surprise Nantz before he was honored during the 2023 PGA Championship. Plus, we learn about Buffalo’s changes to its scouting department and also whether Matt Araiza deserves another chance with the Bills.
- Jim Nantz shares why he’ll never forget Buffalo Bills and Bills Mafia fan base - newyorkupstate.com
- Von Miller and Josh Allen Surprise Jim Nantz at the 2023 PGA Championship! | BuffaloBills.com
- Buffalo Bills make changes within scouting department - Buffalo News
- Bills announced these moves within the scouting department - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills Mailbag: Should Matt Araiza be given another chance in Buffalo? - Buffalo News
- San Diego State University says ‘no findings’ against Matt Araiza - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Opinion: Early look at potential 2024 needs for the Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills 2023 NFL Draft Analysis: OL Nick Broeker - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills player scouting reports in 90 days: RB Jordan Mims - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills player scouting reports in 90 days: CB Kyler McMichael - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills announce scouting team promotions - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...