Buffalo Rumblings cast episodes for 5/22/2023

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast and podcast network has got you covered every day! We have something for all of you. Be sure to tune in to get all the off-season content you know you need!

Circling the Wagons Podcast with Nate, Jon, and Mike

(Monday at 8 a.m. EDT)

In this episode, we talk with Buffalo Rumblings team draft writer, Max Owens, to discuss the 2023 Bills rookie class. He lends his expert advice on the rookie class, and talks about the first three picks (Dalton Kincaid, O’Cyrus Torrence, and Dorian Williams), along with giving his thoughts on where he finds the biggest holes on the team after the draft. Owens also gives scenarios for possible starters for these young players, and much more! Listen now and Go Bills!

Circling the Wagons is on all Buffalo Rumblings podcast platforms.

Follow them on Twitter @CTWPod!

Make sure to follow Max on Twitter: @Max_Owens9

Stay locked in for more shows and content coming to you every day this week!

ICYMI Rumblings Weekend

Billieve

The legal situation regarding former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza has been well documented. But recently it has come back into the news due to the release of a transcript and some misleading headlines. Host Jamie D’Amico distills the facts of this sensitive subject and offers his opinion on the team choosing to cut Araiza prior to Week 1 last season.

Buff Hub

In this episode, Buff speaks about the biggest question mark for the Bills as it seems to be the WR room. It’s as stacked as it has ever been for them. It seems to be time for the cream to finally rise to the top and solidify for a consistent attack against the best teams next season. Buff’s prediction — keep an eye on Khalil Shakir. Some other players mentioned are Josh Allen, Deonte Harty, Gabe Davis, and Patrick Mahomes.

Not Another Buffalo Podcast

NABP: In this episode of Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Jon & Brando break down their favorite and least-favorite games on the 2023 schedule. Plus, the guys use Chat GPT to help predict how many wins the Bills will tally in the 2023 season.

Leading the Charge — with special guest Jerry Ostroski

Leading the Charge (Portuguese & English): No Leading the Charge desse domingo, Fernando Schmude recebe Jerry Ostroski, o “Big O”, ex-OL do Buffalo Bills, pra falar do elenco da equipe e especialmente da linha ofensiva. Eles analisam a batalha por posições no interior, o quão seguros estão Dion Dawkins e Mitch Morse como os veteranos do grupo, expectativas para Spencer Brown e mais.

On this episode of “Leading the Charge,” Fernando has Jerry Ostroski as his guest and, together, they analyze the state of the team’s offensive line, the battle for spots inside, Dion Dawkins and Mitch Morse’s statuses as the unit’s veteran leaders, Spencer Brown expectations and more.

While we’ve embedded the live video feeds here, if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch it here, but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Join us, then subscribe so you don’t miss another show!

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast network is sponsored by Picasso’s Pizza. Picasso’s: we are Buffalo pizza. Shipping local and nationwide. Order online at picassospizza.net.

Watch all Buffalo Rumblings vidcast shows live from YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Twitch. Be sure to subscribe to our page through each platform linked below so you’re always up to date on all things Buffalo Bills!

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, BFLO Late Night, Code of Conduct, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D and Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Leading the Charge, Off Tackle with John Fina, Three Man Rush, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, and Circling the Wagons.

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or the phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.