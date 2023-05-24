The Buffalo Bills are in the first week of their three-week-long Organized Team Activities (OTAs), and today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with early thoughts and observations on who has stood out so far from the voluntary team workouts.
Early observations and standouts from Bills OTAs
Only a handful of veterans — including wide receiver Stefon Diggs, linebacker Matt Milano, running back Latavius Murray, offensive lineman Greg Mancz — were not present for the start of OTAs. Opportunities to impress were plentiful, with wide receivers Trent Sherfield and Gabe Davis, cornerback Tre’Davious White and safety Taylor Rapp among those making great impressions during OTAs.
We also get more on safety Damar Hamlin’s remarkable return to the playing field and hear when edge rusher Von MIller “guarantees” he’ll be back on the field.
- Buffalo Bills OTAs 2023 Week 1 observations: Who impressed Josh Allen and Von Miller? - newyorkupstate.com
- Rapp, White, Davis make impressions at Bills OTAs - WGR 550
- Bills OTA Observations: Damar Hamlin doing some drills; new Bills veterans look the part - Buffalo News
- Bills OTAs: Trent Sherfield’s introduction, Von Miller’s guarantee and more - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Bills will take things ‘one day at a time’ with Damar Hamlin - WGR 550
- Von Miller feeling good, ‘guarantees’ his return won’t be later than Week 6 - Buffalo News
QB Josh Allen brings renewed focus to OTAs
Josh Allen is determined to improve his play and guide the Bills to a Super Bowl championship. Find out how Allen is improving his communication skills with his offensive teammates, why head coach Sean McDermott has noticed a “new sense of focus and determination” from Allen, and why rookie tight end/receiver Dalton Kincaid has made a good first impression on Allen.
- Josh Allen’s renewed focus showing up in communication with Buffalo Bills offense - Buffalo News
- Josh Allen’s focus and Sean McDermott’s new mindset | OTA notebook - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills coach Sean McDermott: Quarterback Josh Allen has ‘new sense of focus, determination’ - Buffalo News
- QB Josh Allen ‘badly’ wants to bring Super Bowl title to Buffalo - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
- Allen takes notice of what Kincaid brings to Bills’ offense - WGR 550
Bills bring back S Dean Marlowe
By bringing back veteran safety Dean Marlowe and signing rookie undrafted free agent Joel Wilson, a tight end, Buffalo expanded its roster to the maximum of 90 players. Marlowe was with the Bills from 2017-20 before signing with the Detroit Lions. He moved to the Atlanta Falcons before the 2022 season started, but the Falcons dealt him to the Bills at the NFL trade deadline.
Wilson played college football at Central Michigan, catching 82 passes for 874 yards with 12 touchdowns. He earned third-team All-Mid-American Conference honors after catching 44 passes for 445 yards with six TDs during the 2022 season.
- Bills re-sign Dean Marlowe, sign undrafted tight end Joel Wilson - Buffalo News
- Bills sign safety Dean Marlowe and tight end Joel Wilson - BuffaloBills.com
Even more Bills news and notes
Why Buffalo’s offense will once again be among the most prolific in the league this year, hear from Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on how new Bills guard Connor McGovern still has his “best football in front of him,” find out why the Bills are a finalist for Sports Business Journal’s Team of the Year award, and more!
- NFL’s top 10 offenses in 2023? Bills, Chiefs, Eagles produce highest win-share projections - NFL.com
- Dallas coach Mike McCarthy on new Bills left guard Connor McGovern: ‘Best football in front of him’ - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills named finalist for Sports Business Journal’s Team of the Year award - BuffaloBills.com
- Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen at top of DeAndre Hopkins wish list, team fits WR’s criteria - newyorkupstate.com
