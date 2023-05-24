90 Buffalo Bills players in 90 days: WR KeeSean Johnson

The Buffalo Bills boast a productive offense that includes one of the league’s best wide receivers. That alone makes this team tough to deal with, especially coupled with the fact that quarterback Josh Allen is among the league’s elite passers. However, after that top option at wideout, there are an awful lot of question marks.

Given those question marks, it’s fair to assume that there could be some surprises at the receiver position this summer. Some of that surprise may come in the form of personnel usage, but there’s always a chance that an unheralded player makes some noise throughout training camp and the preseason, thereby cementing a place for himself on the 53-man roster.

Could the subject of today’s “90 players in 90 days” piece be the guy who sneaks on the roster as the last wideout? We’ll discuss that below.

Name: KeeSean Johnson

Number: 81

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 6’1”, 201 pounds

Age: 26 (27 on 10/9/2023

Experience/Draft: 3; selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the sixth round (No. 174 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft

College: Fresno State

Acquired: Signed with Buffalo’s practice squad on 10/11/2022

Financial situation (per Spotrac): Johnson signed a one-year reserve/futures contract in January, a pact worth a total of $946,500 overall. Of that total, just $6,500 is guaranteed.

2022 Recap: From January of 2022 to now, Johnson has been with four organizations. He was with the Philadelphia Eagles to close the 2021 NFL season, but he didn’t sign a reserve/futures deal with them in January 2022. He signed with the San Francisco 49ers instead, and they released him in August. Two days after he was waived, he signed with the Atlanta Falcons. On August 30, the Falcons waived him as part of their final cut downs. He signed with Buffalo’s practice squad in October, remaining there for the duration of the season. He played in one preseason game in 2022, catching his lone target for two yards while with the 49ers.

Positional outlook: Johnson finds himself among a throng of wideouts, as he is one of 13 receivers on the current roster. Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Khalil Shakir, Justin Shorter, Deonte Harty, Isaiah Coulter, Braydon Johnson, Dezmon Patmon, Tyrell Shavers, Trent Sherfield, Bryan Thompson, and Jalen Wayne round out the group.

2023 Offseason: Johnson is healthy and participating in offseason activities thus far.

2023 Season outlook: Barring something crazy, Johnson is likely a camp body and nothing more for the Bills. Even with the changes in the wide receiver room for this year, and the anticipated openings for next year with Gabe Davis set to hit free agency, it’s unlikely that Johnson shows enough to stick given the talent around him. Diggs, Davis, Harty, Shakir, and Sherfield seem like a pretty good bet to be the top five, and some of the younger players offer more upside than Johnson — who has only 36 catches and 360 receiving yards to his name. He also hasn’t appeared in a game since the 2020 season, so I’m not expecting much from him this summer given the sheer numbers at the position.