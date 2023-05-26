Plays That Defined 2022: Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills

The 2022 season is in the books but there’s one little thing missing. Illustrations. Let’s pretend the 2022 season is an actual book, with each game a chapter. It’s up to us to find one play or “illustration” for each that best shows us the theme of that chapter. Make sense? I hope so because we’re about to take a look at some plays and vote. Let’s find an illustration for...

The Buffalo Bills were back in Orchard Park, hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers. Admittedly, the Steelers were off to a rough 1-3 start, but had been competitive during a three-game losing streak. They were not competitive on this day. Ahead 28-3 at the half, Buffalo was able to coast to victory after the break.

Josh Allen to Gabriel Davis touchdown (Q1; 14:09)

This 98-yarder from Josh Allen to Gabriel Davis tied a team best set by Ryan Fitzpatrick and Terrell Owens back n 2009. On 3rd & 10 and facing a quick exit on their first drive, the Buffalo Bills just decided to go get it all. This absolutely set the tone for the game. Davis would have a 62-yard touchdown later in the game too, if this one weren’t enough.

Short pass from Pickett to Harris (Q2; 10:22)

If you only looked quickly at the box score you might be shocked to see that Kenny Pickett threw for 329 yards against the Bills. The main issue is that this “feat” took 52 attempts for an abysmal 6.3 yards per attempt. On 3rd & 4, Damar Hamlin and Matt Milano kept a short pass from gaining even respectable yardage. And Dane Jackson adds an exclamation point to the play.

Quintin Morris fumble (Q3; 5:28)

Sometimes I like to put a contrasting play as they can illustrate the larger narrative in interesting ways. For instance, there were several miscues, including two turnovers, on the part of the Buffalo Bills. Despite sporadic sloppy play like this fumble by Quintin Morris this game was never remotely in question.

Josh Allen pass to Stefon Diggs (Q4; 15:00)

While this play deserves attention in its own right, the catch by Stefon Diggs for 41 yards is notable for when it occurred and what happened right after. The next play was a 24-yard rushing touchdown from James Cook with over 14 minutes left to play. After that, it was the Case Keenum show. This was the last time Josh Allen’s arm was featured for the day. Go check the time stamp again.