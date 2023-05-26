The Buffalo Bills lost a key cog in their defense this offseason, when Tremaine Edmunds, the team’s starting middle linebacker for the last five seasons, signed with the Chicago Bears during free agency.

Today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by examining the team’s open competition to see who will serve as Buffalo’s second linebacker alongside All-Pro Matt Milano.

Open competition at MLB spot, remaining offseason needs

There are five candidates competing for the job of replacing Edmunds, who was a captain for the Bills in each of the last four seasons: Terrel Bernard, Dorian Williams, Tyrel Dodson, A.J. Klein and Baylon Spector. Plus, what is Buffalo’s biggest remaining offseason need, and should the Bills pull the trigger and trade for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins?

Sizing up the AFC East’s projected starters

Projecting each AFC East squad’s starters for the 2023 season to see how they stack up with the Bills’ roster. Plus, does the addition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets mean the AFC East is now the NFL’s toughest division, and exploring how quarterback Josh Allen can take his game to the next level this year.

Even more Bills news and notes

How safety Damar Hamlin is inspiring his teammates to get trained in CPR, find out who are Buffalo’s best value draft picks from the NFL Draft, hear why former Bills legend Cookie Gilchrist thought he was a better player than Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown, and more!

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings