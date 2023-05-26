DeAndre Hopkins released by the Arizona Cardinals

While finding myself stuck in traffic, news broke this afternoon that the Arizona Cardinals had released wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. After a long, cold spring, a breakup that’s felt like a long time coming has finally been consummated. Hopkins, 30, spent three seasons in the desert, and will look to continue his NFL career in a new city.

We have released Deandre Hopkins. pic.twitter.com/POnAb3uhWH — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 26, 2023

Will the Buffalo Bills sign DeAndre Hopkins? If I knew, that would mean I was likely part of the Bills’ executive team. I am not. There are plenty of reasons to consider, both positive and negative, regarding One Bills Drive courting Hopkins.

Likely at the forefront of any question involving a move to sign Hopkins deals with the financial cost — to the Cardinals, to Hopkins, and to any potential suitor.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter points out that

“(b)y releasing Hopkins now, the Cardinals will save $8.15 million in cap space in 2023 but are set to take a dead cap hit of $22.6 million. Hopkins had been under contract through the 2024 season.”

How would the Bills, so tight up against the 2023 NFL salary cap, afford a player of Hopkins’ caliber, and what would a contract look like for him? Greg Tompsett of Cover1 has a few ideas involving restructures. Tompsett tweeted that by restructuring both cornerback Tre’Davious White (2023 cap savings of $5.88 million) and left tackle Dion Dawkins (2023 cap savings of $6.93 million), Buffalo could work out a structured one-year deal for Hopkins. Per Tompsett, such a contract would resemble 1-year, $15 million, with a $3.8 million cap hit in 2023.

But those aren’t the only players who could help create viable space to sign Hopkins. Tompsett also lists extending defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (2023 cap savings of $4.46 million), safety Micah Hyde (2023 cap savings of $4.58 million), and nickel corner Taron Johnson (2023 cap savings of $4.06 million) as additional places general manager Brandon Beane could look to create room within this year’s salary cap.

But it may not yet be as simple as Brandon Beane going out to convince DeAndre Hopkins to sign on the dotted line — at this point. ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini tweeted that Hopkins “could technically still be traded by 4pm (EDT). If not traded, then he’s cut.” Russini went on to state that “Two teams competing to sign him don’t have to compete if you trade, let’s say a late rounder. It’s unlikely but could still happen.”

Mike Giardi ponders what the interest level is for Hopkins at this point. While the Cardinals played hardball in their trade demands leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft, it’s clear the rest of the league was willing to wait out what’s come to a head today. But why — cost, Hopkins’ age/ability at this point? Giardi points out that

Buffalo has had interest, but so have the New England Patriots. He goes on to state that “(b)est I can tell, no one believes he is what he once was, and that will be part of the challenge in acquiring the player. A couple of teams I spoke with before the draft believe $$$ will be the driver in this, more so than a ring.

We’ll have much more on this story as it develops. Stay tuned to Buffalo Rumblings for all things Hop-Watch!