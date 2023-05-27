The Arizona Cardinals released talented wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on Friday, absorbing a more than $22 million cap hit while putting one of the league’s best pass catchers on the market.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by exploring whether the Buffalo Bills should aggressively pursue Hopkins to add to Buffalo’s already talented offense.
Should the Bills pursue WR DeAndre Hopkins?
DeAndre Hopkins has made it publicly known that his preference is to catch passes from Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Now that it won’t take a trade to acquire Hopkins, let’s further consider whether the Bills should make a splash and bring in Hopkins.
- Should Bills pursue DeAndre Hopkins? News writers weigh in - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills’ Von Miller and Dion Dawkins recruiting DeAndre Hopkins, who was released by Cardinals - newyorkupstate.com
- Which teams could be interested in DeAndre Hopkins? Our writers discuss - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Best fits for DeAndre Hopkins: NFL teams that could pay the star receiver - ESPN (subscription required)
- DeAndre Hopkins watch: Potential Bills contract structure, player recruiting, odds - Buffalo News
Even more Bills news and notes
We find out how second-year wide receiver Khalil Shakir has gone about earning Josh Allen’s trust, and how that could pay off for Buffalo’s offense this year. Plus, discussing Buffalo’s biggest draft needs for next year, how defensive end Shane Ray plans on making the most of his opportunity with the Bills, hear from defensive backs coach John Butler on why he’s excited to see what Buffalo’s secondary can do this year, and more!
- How Khalil Shakir has earned Josh Allen’s trust – and why that could be big for the Buffalo Bills’ receiver - Buffalo News
- What are the Bills’ biggest draft needs for 2024? Help for Josh Allen could be key again - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Shane Ray finds a new chance with Buffalo Bills: ‘I couldn’t quit no matter what’ - Buffalo News
- Bills defensive backs coach John Butler hopes brighter days are ahead for his group - Buffalo News
- ‘This community just never ceases to amaze me,’ Bruce Smith says at his second charity golf tournament - Buffalo News
- More options, fewer lines: Buying food, drink in new Bills stadium will be a different experience - Buffalo News
- Cup-and-char pizza. Charbroiled cooking. Legends exec dishes on what Bills fans can expect - Buffalo News
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- DeAndre Hopkins released by the Arizona Cardinals - Buffalo Rumblings
- Is a defensive shift imminent with Buffalo Bills HC Sean McDermott? - Buffalo Rumblings
- The 2023 NFL kickoff rule change: An in-depth explanation with a side of opinion - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills Mathia: NFL Kickoff Rule Change — featuring Nyheim Hines - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills player scouting profiles in 90 days: DE Shane Ray - Buffalo Rumblings
- Plays That Defined 2022: Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills player scouting reports in 90 days: tight end Zach Davidson - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills player scouting profiles in 90 days: S Jared Mayden - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...