The Arizona Cardinals released talented wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on Friday, absorbing a more than $22 million cap hit while putting one of the league’s best pass catchers on the market.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by exploring whether the Buffalo Bills should aggressively pursue Hopkins to add to Buffalo’s already talented offense.

Should the Bills pursue WR DeAndre Hopkins?

DeAndre Hopkins has made it publicly known that his preference is to catch passes from Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Now that it won’t take a trade to acquire Hopkins, let’s further consider whether the Bills should make a splash and bring in Hopkins.

Even more Bills news and notes

We find out how second-year wide receiver Khalil Shakir has gone about earning Josh Allen’s trust, and how that could pay off for Buffalo’s offense this year. Plus, discussing Buffalo’s biggest draft needs for next year, how defensive end Shane Ray plans on making the most of his opportunity with the Bills, hear from defensive backs coach John Butler on why he’s excited to see what Buffalo’s secondary can do this year, and more!

