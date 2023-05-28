Way-too-early 2024 Buffalo Bills mock draft

The 2023 college football and NFL seasons are, of course, yet to take place, which makes a 2024 NFL Mock Draft a true thought-bubble exercise. If you’re a college football or NFL Draft fanatic, you’ll love the idea of an early mock draft. The Buffalo Bills’ college scouting department is already gearing up with research and visits around the country to see who the next dudes are at many colleges and universities.

The Bills had six selections in the 2023 NFL Draft and it still feels as though there are some big long-term needs left on the board where young, premier talent is sorely missed. Two of those spots are at the trench positions at right tackle and defensive tackle. Neither position was addressed by the organization in last month’s draft.

Both positions could be rich with talent in the middle and late portions of Round 1, with a multitude of players with athletic upside and tools to utilize at the next level.

With no true record to formulate a mock draft, we will use Las Vegas’ Super Bowl odds to determine the Bills’ draft position for next April.

With the 29th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills select...

Michael Hall Jr., DT (Ohio State)

The defensive tackle position became a strong talking point in Bills circles in the days before the 2023 NFL Draft, but the team never addressed the spot in their six selections. Starting defensive tackles DaQuan Jones and Ed Oliver are both set to be unrestricted free agents in 2024. Key reserve Tim Settle is also a pending unrestricted free agent.

Hall is listed by Ohio State at 6’2” and 285 pounds. That’s a similar body type to that of Oliver, but the Bills get the very explosive, flexible Hall in the latter stages of the first round. Hall has a cut-up body type similar to Oliver, with speed-to-power and the athleticism to cause major issues for opposing interior offensive linemen. Hall could afford to pack on a bit more weight for his true junior season, but he’s going to be a freaky tester and be ready to declare at a younger age.

Two things:



1. That's a sack in flag football, too.



2. @OhioStateFB's Michael Hall Jr. continues to play out of his mind. pic.twitter.com/tfm6wooljR — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) September 10, 2022

The Buffalo Bills get a natural Ed Oliver replacement at three-technique in a draft that looks like it could be filled with them. Hall is a player within the Northeast region who will be on national television plenty on Saturdays this coming fall. He will no doubt be one to watch as a player who impacts the passing game week in and week out.