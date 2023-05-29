Plays That Defined 2022: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City

The 2022 season is in the books but there’s one little thing missing. Illustrations. Let’s pretend the 2022 season is an actual book, with each game a chapter. It’s up to us to find one play or “illustration” for each that best shows us the theme of that chapter. Make sense? I hope so because we’re about to take a look at some plays and vote. Let’s find an illustration for...

Chapter 6: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City

Devin Singletary nine-yard gain (Q1; 13:43)

The biggest statistical difference between the two teams may have been the running game. Early success from Devin Singletary led to a 5.0 yards per carry game. The early ability to run allowed the Bills to maintain balance on offense which was likely a major factor in their overall success.

Harrison Butker 62-yard field goal (Q2; 0:01)

In a game as tight as this was and with numerous lead changes, both teams had to give it their all. I don’t typically highlight plays that benefit the opponent but this statistically unlikely play shows the effort needed for Kansas City and Buffalo to keep pace with each other.

Von Miller sack (Q4; 6:21)

Another significant difference between the teams was the number of sacks. Josh Allen was taken down once while Patrick Mahomes suffered three. This was the last of the day and ended a fourth quarter drive that proved critical in the outcome. This was Von Miller’s second of the day.

Dawson Knox touchdown (Q4; 1:09)

Down by three with just over a minute left, the Buffalo Bills were firmly in do-or-die mode. As this 14-yard score from Dawson Knox attests the Bills chose “do.”

Taron Johnson interception (Q4; 0:56)

With the Buffalo Bills ahead by four, Kansas City had the ball back with a minute to go and two timeouts. Bills fans were realistically worried for...reasons. This Taron Johnson interception ended any chance of another miracle comeback at the expense of the Bills.