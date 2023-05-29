Today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks catches you up on the week that was in Buffalo Rumblings content.

We discuss whether a defensive shift in philosophy is forthcoming with head coach Sean McDermott assuming the defensive play calls and take an early look at the Buffalo Bills’ potential roster needs heading into the 2024 season.

We also break down the league’s new kickoff and quarterback roster rules, get comprehensive analysis on draft picks Nick Broeker and Alex Austin, take a look at how often the Bills and their AFC East counterparts will be featured in primetime, and continue our plays that defined the 2022 season series and our 90 Bills player scouting reports in 90 days series,

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

