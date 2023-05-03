AFC East Roundup: Welcome to the East, rookies

The 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone, and teams have turned to filling remaining holes on their rosters among players without a home — be they undrafted free agents or those players still hanging on in free agency. This year’s draft saw 259 players selected by 32 NFL teams — ranging from first overall pick Bryce Young, all the way down to Desjaun Johnson as this year’s Mr. Irrelevant. These rookies have the opportunity to take the league by storm and restore excitement to the franchises that selected them. What does that mean for the AFC East? Let’s recap each of the teams’ draft choices.

Round 1 (No. 25 from Giants through Jaguars): TE Dalton Kincaid

Round 2 (No. 59): IOL O’Cyrus Torrence

Round 3 (No. 91): LB Dorian Williams

Round 5 (No. 150 from Commanders): WR Justin Shorter

Round 7 (No. 230 from Jets): OT Nick Broeker

Round 7 (No. 252 from Bucs): CB Alex Austin

Round 2 (No. 51): CB Cam Smith

Round 3 (No. 84): RB Devon Achane

Round 6 (No. 197): WR Elijah Higgins

Round 7 (No. 238): OT Ryan Hayes

Round 1 (No. 15 from Packers): EDGE Will McDonald IV

Round 2 (No. 43): C Joe Tippmann

Round 4 (No. 120 from Steelers through Patriots): OT Carter Warren

Round 5 (No. 143): RB Israel Abanikanda

Round 6 (No. 184 from Raiders through Patriots): LB Zaire Barnes

Round 6 (No. 204 from Cowboys): CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse

Round 7 (No. 220 from Cardinals): TE Zack Kuntz

Round 1 (No. 17 from Steelers): CB Christian Gonzalez

Round 2 (No. 46): EDGE Keion White

Round 3 (No. 76 from Panthers): S Marte Mapu

Round 4 (No. 107 from Rams): IOL Jake Andrews

Round 4 (No. 112 from Jets): K Chad Ryland

Round 4 (No. 117): IOL Sidy Sow

Round 5 (No. 144 from Falcons through Raiders): IOL Atonio Mafi

Round 6 (No. 187 from Panthers): WR Kayshon Boutte

Round 6 (No. 192): P Bryce Baringer

Round 6 (No. 210): WR Demario Douglas

Round 6 (No. 214 from Raiders): CB Ameer Speed

Round 7 (No. 245 from Bills): CB Isaiah Speed

One of the more interesting things that happened was two teams in the AFC East taking kickers in Round 4. Clearly, the rest of the East is content trying to bolster their defenses, with most taking defenders within Rounds 1-2. Only the Jets added to their offense with their first two picks — that, of course, being center Joe Tippmann. Meanwhile the Bills made a concerted effort to focus on offense, in what looks like a game of cat and mouse on paper between Buffalo and the rest of its division at this point in time.

What sticks out most to you looking at each team’s selection?