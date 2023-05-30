Back in the middle of March, the Buffalo Bills expressed interest in signing veteran offensive tackle Brandon Shell in free agency. While the signing didn’t happen right away, today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with the news that Shell, an established tackle, is coming to Buffalo for the 2023 NFL season.
Bills add OT Brandon Shell to bolster line depth
A little more than two months after the Bills were first linked to Shell, the team has come to terms on a one-year deal with Shell, who appeared in 13 games (11 starts) with the Miami Dolphins during the 2022 season. In those games, Shell played 761 offensive snaps last season and allowed two sacks while being penalized four times, per Pro Football Focus.
The latest on the DeAndre Hopkins watch
According to at least one NFL expert, the Bills are both the best fit and the most likely to wind up with DeAndre Hopkins, the talented veteran wide receiver who was released by the Arizona Cardinals over the weekend.
Even more Bills news and notes
More discussion on wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ absence from Organized Team Activities (OTAs), plus get ready for Buffalo’s second week of OTAs, find out how long snapper Reid Ferguson and special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley joined local veterans on an Honor Flight to honor the service and sacrifice made by our nation’s service members, and more!
